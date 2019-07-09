Michael Vaughan was blocked on Twitter by Sanjay Manjrekar after they broke into a verbal spat over the latter's "bit and pieces" remarks about Ravindra Jadeja. Michael Vaughan has continuously been critical of Sanjay Manjrekar and has been trolling him for his "bits and pieces" remarks. During the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final, Vaughan had once again trolled Manjrekar after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Henry Nicholls for 28. Following which he was promptly blocked by Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter.

Vaughan took to twitter and said, "BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19"

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

The former England captain also said, his "life is now sorted" after being blocked by Manjrekar.

My life is now sorted !!!! #OnOn @ The Point, Old Trafford Cricket Ground https://t.co/7u1AkX9se7 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Earlier, Manjrekar was savagely trolled by Vaughan after the former India opener did a U-turn on his take on Ravindra Jadeja's abilities as a cricketer.

After saying that he was not a fan of "bits and pieces player", which in his view Jadeja is at this moment in his career, Manjrekar decided to include the all-rounder in his India playing XI for World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

Vaughan had earlier trolled Manjrekar by tweeting, "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!"

Manjrekar had tweeted his India XI after Ravindra Jadeja's fine bowling performance against Sri Lanka on Saturday.