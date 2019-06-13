Overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of the World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday. The covers were removed after the rain stopped, with groundstaff at Trent Bridge working hard to dry the playing surface. But the rain then started to come down heavily and the covers came back on. Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each. Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said: "We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day? after their fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled. International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson said factoring in a reserve day for every match would be "extremely complex to deliver". (LIVE SCORECARD)