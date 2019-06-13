India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Raining In Nottingham, India vs New Zealand Toss Delayed
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: The rain has delayed the start of India vs New Zealand match in Nottingham.
Overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of the World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday. The covers were removed after the rain stopped, with groundstaff at Trent Bridge working hard to dry the playing surface. But the rain then started to come down heavily and the covers came back on. Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each. Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said: "We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day? after their fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled. International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson said factoring in a reserve day for every match would be "extremely complex to deliver". (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
- 15:03 (IST)Jun 13, 2019Given the conditions, no team would opt to bat after winning the toss. We will see if India will catch-up with the Black Caps or Kane Williamson's side will enhance their better run.
DID YOU KNOW?! This will be the eighth meeting between India and New Zealand at the @cricketworldcup Six of the previous seven encounters have been won by the chasing side (🇮🇳 x3 | 🇳🇿 x4) #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 #StatAttack pic.twitter.com/gh3xE9crdg— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 13, 2019
- 14:56 (IST)Jun 13, 2019The rain has picked up intensity and the square wickets are also under covers.
Well, the rain has got heavier and the covers are on #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8WYSK1Or4J— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2019
- 14:27 (IST)Jun 13, 2019It is not raining in Nottingham at the moment but BCCI has just tweeted that the match officials will carry out an inspection, if there is no further rain, at 3:00 pm IST, meaning we will have a delayed start.
Update - If there is no further rain, there will be an inspection at 10.30 AM local time#CWC19— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2019
- 14:21 (IST)Jun 13, 2019Heavy rain is expected at 2:30 pm IST, meaning we might see a delay in toss. We have put out a detailed weather report on our website click here to read that.