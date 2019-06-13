 
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Raining In Nottingham, India vs New Zealand Toss Delayed

Updated:13 June 2019 15:10 IST
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: The rain has delayed the start of India vs New Zealand match in Nottingham.

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Raining In Nottingham, India vs New Zealand Toss Delayed
India vs New Zealand Live Match, Cricket World Cup Score: The start has been delayed due to rain. © Twitter

Overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of the World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday. The covers were removed after the rain stopped, with groundstaff at Trent Bridge working hard to dry the playing surface. But the rain then started to come down heavily and the covers came back on. Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each. Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said: "We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day? after their fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled. International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson said factoring in a reserve day for every match would be "extremely complex to deliver". (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 15:06 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    The initial inspection scheduled for 2:30 pm IST has been pushed by an hour as it started to pouring in Nottingham. Next inspection will be at 3:30 pm IST.
  • 15:03 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    Given the conditions, no team would opt to bat after winning the toss. We will see if India will catch-up with the Black Caps or Kane Williamson's side will enhance their better run.
  • 14:56 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    The rain has picked up intensity and the square wickets are also under covers.
  • 14:50 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    The covers were off but it started to rain and the groundsmen have brought them back. So, our wait continues...
  • 14:41 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    The two umpires explained that is it not raining at the moment but the wet outfield has forced them to delay the start.
  • 14:27 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    It is not raining in Nottingham at the moment but BCCI has just tweeted that the match officials will  carry out an inspection, if there is no further rain, at 3:00 pm IST, meaning we will have a delayed start.

  • 14:21 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    Heavy rain is expected at 2:30 pm IST, meaning we might see a delay in toss. We have put out a detailed weather report on our website click here to read that.
  • 14:06 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match between India and New Zealand straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
