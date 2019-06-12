The Indian wrist-spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has become quite the secret weapon for Virat Kohli. However, like all secret weapons, this one to will lose the mystery factor if the bowlers do not keep changing, improving and improvising. Kuldeep Yadav had quite a torrid Indian Premier League (IPL) but Virat Kohli has kept his faith in the left-arm chinaman bowler and it is for the bowler to now vindicate that faith. Kuldeep Yadav, at worst can afford to be restrictive bowler at one if Chahal is delivering wickets from the other and that seems to be Yadav's role presently in World Cup 2019.
Kuldeep Yadav made his One-day International (ODI) debut against the West Indies in a rain-abandoned match in June 2017.
Yadav has so far bowled in 44 innings out of 46 ODIs, claiming 88 wickets at economy of 4.95 and strike rate
of 27.4. He seemed to be off like a runaway train in his early days, but seems to have been reined in a little. Yadav has best figures 6/25.
In World Cup 2019, Kuldeep Yadav had figures of 1/46 off 10 overs against South Africa and none for 55 against Australia, a point that could be a cause for worry when India reaches the business end of the tournament.