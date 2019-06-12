The Indian wrist-spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has become quite the secret weapon for Virat Kohli. However, like all secret weapons, this one to will lose the mystery factor if the bowlers do not keep changing, improving and improvising. Kuldeep Yadav had quite a torrid Indian Premier League (IPL) but Virat Kohli has kept his faith in the left-arm chinaman bowler and it is for the bowler to now vindicate that faith. Kuldeep Yadav, at worst can afford to be restrictive bowler at one if Chahal is delivering wickets from the other and that seems to be Yadav's role presently in World Cup 2019.