 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: "240 Was Enough To Put Pressure On India," Says Kane Williamson

Updated: 10 July 2019 21:42 IST

Kane Williamson said their bowlers were successful in executing the plan of pitching the ball in the right areas.

World Cup 2019: "240 Was Enough To Put Pressure On India," Says Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson praised his bowlers after semi final win over India. © AFP

Terming themselves as underdogs, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday defended the way they batted against India in the World Cup 2019 semifinal at the Old Trafford which they won by 18 runs to reach the final for the second time in a row. In the rain-hit semifinal played over two days, New Zealand scored 239/8 in 50 overs after opting to bat. Kane Williamson (67) and Ross Taylor (74) formed the bedrock of their innings. 

In reply, India lost four top order batsmen for just 24 runs inside 10 overs before Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run seventh wicket stand to raise hopes for an unlikely victory. However, it wasn't enough in the end as India fell short by 18 runs. 

New Zealand faced a lot of flak for their slow batting and it was perceived that India would surpass the target with ease. But that was far from the truth, as the Kiwi bowlers led by Matt Henry (3/37) wreaked havoc to dash India's hopes. 

"Great semifinal over two days and we are very pleased to be on the right side of it," Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It was really tough and we had to assess the conditions. Both teams thought it would be a high-scoring match...But we thought if we could get to 240, we could put India under pressure," he added.

Acknowledging that the stand between Jadeja and Dhoni could have taken the game away from them, Williamson said their bowlers were successful in executing the plan of pitching the ball in the right areas.

"Lot of contributions from everyone. A lot of it was on the conditions and the rain around. We just wanted to put the ball in the good areas and put pressure on India. We just wanted some early wickets and it was a great start for the bowlers. We needed to stay in the game for long periods. The way Jadeja and Dhoni were hitting the ball, they were likely to win, but our fielders were outstanding," he said.

New Zealand made the semifinal by the skin of their teeth, finishing fourth after losing three games on the trot and bettering fifth-placed Pakistan only on net run rate.

"Yeah, it's a different feeling -- the way he had to skin it through the round-robin stage. Some of those games were tough and the conditions also varied. We were underdogs coming into the semis but anything can happen on any given day. It was nice to see the guys fight for two days," Williamson concluded.

In the 2015 World Cup, Australia had defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the final played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand scored 239/8 in 50 overs after opting to bat
  • India lost four top order batsmen for just 24 runs inside 10 overs
  • India lost the match by 18 runs
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson
Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson's Mutual Admiration To Light Up World Cup Semifinal
World Cup Semifinal: Rohit Sharma Is Tournament
World Cup Semifinal: Rohit Sharma Is Tournament's "Standout Batsman", Says Kane Williamson
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Can Upset India If They Start Well, Says Daniel Vettori
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Can Upset India If They Start Well, Says Daniel Vettori
India vs New Zealand, Semi-Final: New Zealand
India vs New Zealand, Semi-Final: New Zealand's Road To Semi-Finals
"I
"I'm Quite Lethal": Virat Kohli Makes Light Of His Bowling Skills Ahead Of India vs New Zealand Semi-Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.