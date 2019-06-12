 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya, Indian Batsman To Watch

Updated: 12 June 2019 15:56 IST

Hardik Pandya can be worth his weight in gold, both with bat and ball and also in the field when India take on New Zealand in their 3rd World Cup 2019 league match.

Hardik Pandya scored 48 runs in 27 balls against Australia. © AFP

Hardik Pandya has taken to the Indian limited-overs team like a duck to water. He has become an important cog in Virat Kohli's scheme of things, as he had been with MS Dhoni as well. Hardik Pandya has the ability to absolutely decimate any bowling attack, coming in in the lower middle-order and pile up runs at a rapid pace in order to consolidate on the good job done by the earlier batsmen. Even if they fail, he has the ability to play out overs and then attack. No less an asset in the bowling department, Hardik Pandya has frequently come up with crucial wickets in India's cause, be it in One-day Internationals (ODI) or T20 Internationals, or even Test cricket. His role cannot be underestimated as India meet New Zealand in their third World Cup 2019 league match on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya, coincidentally, made his ODI debut against the same opponents, New Zealand, at Dharamsala in October 2016. He claimed 3/31 with the ball but did not need to bat.

Hardik has played 47 ODIs so far and in 31 innings as batsman, has scored 794 runs with an average of 30.53 and strike rate of 120.12. He has five half-centuries, with the best of 83.

As a bowler, Hardik has played 46 innings, claiming 44 at an economy of 5.56 and strike rate of 45.2. His best figures are 3/31, on debut against New Zealand.

In World Cup 2019, Hardik Pandya was there to seal off the win against South Africa, scoring 15 not out off seven balls.

In the second game, Pandya absolutely hammered the Australian attack, scoring 48 off 27 balls with three sixes and four fours. He then sent down 10 overs giving away 68 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Cricket India vs New Zealand, Match 18 World Cup 2019
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya will be one of the key players against New Zealand
  • Hardik played a crucial knock against Australia
  • India take on New Zealand on Thursday at Nottingham
