India bowed out of World Cup 2019 after losing to New Zealand by 18 runs in the first semi-final of World Cup 2019. Gritty half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni went in vain as India were all out for 221 runs in 49.3 overs. India lost their top three batsmen for just five runs inside four overs as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul could score just one run each. Dhoni and Jadeja added over 100 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the chase but the duo both got out in quick succession trying to up the ante. From there on, India couldn't recover and eventually fell 18 runs short of the target.

After India's loss, fans, former players and Bollywood stars took to Twitter to sympathise with the Indian players. Dhoni and Jadeja, who played out of their skins to bring India back from the dead, won a lot of praise.

Congratulations to Kane Williamson and the @BLACKCAPS for making it to a second successive World Cup Finals. Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni fought brilliantly and got India so close but NZ were brilliant with the new ball and that was decisive. #IndvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019

A run out by a direct hit. One superb catch. Economical ten overs. And the best knock of his ODI career. It's not fair to end up on the losing side...well played, Jadeja. #CWC19 #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 10, 2019

Yesterday was ours, today was theirs... You win some, you lose some... Well played Team India. Will always be your FAN! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2019

Consoling Team India on Twitter, one fan wrote:

When cricket is a game, it is natural for one to win and the other to lose.. and this is not the end of the world., and this is not the last cricket game..



We will definitely come back again..

It's good that everybody cares..

CHAK DE INDIA.. !!????????@BCCI @ICC #Indians pic.twitter.com/Q4RLt7fck5 — Sijo A George (@sijoageorge) July 10, 2019

Jadeja, who raised several eyebrows when he was picked in the playing XI, answered his critics with both bat and ball received the maximum applause.

Praising Jadeja, a fan tweeted:

Even though we lost the match, we did it with lot of pride... Every day is not the same and today was just not our day... @imjadeja you earned your respect today for life... We love you team India.. no matter you win or you lose #MenInBlue #Warriors — Neha Khaitan (@NehaKhaitan6) July 10, 2019

The biggest turning point of the match came when MS Dhoni fell in the penultimate over after Martin Guptill's throw dismantled the stumps.

Praising both Dhoni and Jadeja, a fan posted:

I am proud of the way we played the tournament.

We are best in the world.#ThankyouDhoni for being a hope for the country when India lose everything.

You are always the last man standing.#Jadeja deserves a permanent spot in the team.#CWC19 #indiavsNewzealand

See you next year pic.twitter.com/6bxASdz2JT — Abhay ???????? (@the_indoorsman) July 10, 2019

With this win, New Zealand have made it to their successive finals of cricket's biggest tournament. They will now take on the winner of the second semi-final on July 14 in the final at Lord's.