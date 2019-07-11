 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Anything Can Happen With MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja At Crease: Trent Boult

Updated: 11 July 2019 14:13 IST

Trent Boult got the vital wicket of Virat Kohli as the New Zealand fast bowler ran through the Indian top order in the World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

Anything Can Happen With MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja At Crease: Trent Boult
Trent Boult said that he enjoyed being part of the "mayhem" his side created with the new ball. © AFP

New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in Manchester on Wednesday to enter a second successive World Cup final. They finished the 2015 World Cup as runners-up after losing to Australia in the summit clash at Melbourne. Even though India's early collapse in chase gave New Zealand a required confidence in a rain-affected semi-final at Edgbaston, fast bowler Trent Boult said the 116-run partnership between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja remained a threat for his team for a long time.

"They absorbed the pressure nicely and anything can happen with Dhoni and Jadeja at the crease, so it's just nice to come out on the right side," Boult said.

Chasing a modest target of 240, India's top order was left reeling as Matt Henry and Boult reduced the world's number one side to 24 for four.

Jadeja (77) and Dhoni's (50) seventh-wicket partnership put India back in the game but ultimately it was Boult and Henry's new ball brilliance that proved decisive in the end.

The pacer, who claimed the wickets of India skipper Virat Kohli and dangerman Jadeja, said that he enjoyed being part of the "mayhem" his side created with the new ball.

"It was mayhem out there with the new ball, it was a dream start for us and great fun to be a part of.

"We knew our best balls are good enough for anyone, so it was nice to get the ball moving around and really put the pressure on them," said Boult.

New Zealand will take on either England or Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

"We're just excited about playing in a World Cup final at Lord's - it doesn't get bigger than that and whoever we play, we'll just enjoy it.

"I think we are good enough to beat anyone. Every side is stacked with good players but we can wait to be out there on the big dance, this means everything to the side."

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Trent Alexander Boult Trent Boult World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in Manchester on Wednesday
  • India's early collapse in chase gave New Zealand a required confidence
  • Boult said the Dhoni-Jadeja stand remained a threat for New Zealand
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand Semi Final: Face-Off, Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
India vs New Zealand Semi Final: Face-Off, Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc Stars As Australia Thump New Zealand
World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc Stars As Australia Thump New Zealand
Trent Boult Becomes First New Zealand Bowler To Claim World Cup Hat-Trick
Trent Boult Becomes First New Zealand Bowler To Claim World Cup Hat-Trick
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
Trent Boult, Ross Taylor Star As New Zealand Crush India By 6 Wickets In World Cup Warm-Up
Trent Boult, Ross Taylor Star As New Zealand Crush India By 6 Wickets In World Cup Warm-Up
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.