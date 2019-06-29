 
England vs India: Mohammed Shami, Indian Batsman To Watch

Updated: 29 June 2019 15:37 IST

Hat-trick man Mohammed Shami had to wait patiently for his chance in World Cup 2019. But when it came, he grabbed it with both hands.

Mohammed Shami was not the Indian team's first choice © AFP

Mohammed Shami was not the Indian team's first choice when they reached England for their World Cup 2019 matches. The move was a little bit of a surprise but Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the nod ahead of Shami when it came time to select playing XIs for India's matches. But once Bhuvi suffered a hamstring strain while bowling against Pakistan, Mohammed Shami was called up and he didn't look back. A match-winning hat-trick against Afghanistan was followed by another fine bowling display against the West Indies. And with India looking good to make it to the semi-finals, Mohammed Shami may well get some more opportunities, especially if Bhuvneshwar Kumar is to be rested further.

Mohammed Shami has been in the Indian scheme of things for a while now. He made his One-day International (ODI) debut against Pakistan at New Delhi in January 2013 and in 65 ODIs (64 innings), Shami has claimed 121 wickets at an economy of 5.42 and a strike rate of 27.5. Shami has eight four-wicket hauls, with 4/16 being his best.

