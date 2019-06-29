England vs India: Mohammed Shami, Indian Batsman To Watch

Mohammed Shami was not the Indian team's first choice when they reached England for their World Cup 2019 matches. The move was a little bit of a surprise but Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the nod ahead of Shami when it came time to select playing XIs for India's matches. But once Bhuvi suffered a hamstring strain while bowling against Pakistan, Mohammed Shami was called up and he didn't look back. A match-winning hat-trick against Afghanistan was followed by another fine bowling display against the West Indies. And with India looking good to make it to the semi-finals, Mohammed Shami may well get some more opportunities, especially if Bhuvneshwar Kumar is to be rested further.