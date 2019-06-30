Match 38, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Jun 30, 2019
ENG
VS
IND
Match yet to begin
India vs England Live Score: India's bowling unit have been lethal in their approach © AFP
Unbeaten India will look to book their semi-finals berth and further derail England's chances, when the two sides face-off at the World Cup 2019 league match at the Edgbaston in Birmingham today. The pre-tournament favourites India and England have started their respective campaigns on contrasting note. While India are a win away from making it to the top four, a loss for England will put them on the brink of World Cup 2019 exit. Interestingly, the hosts have already lost their top ODI spot to India, owing to their poor performances in the last two matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs India, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
- 12:54 (IST)Jun 30, 2019
Jason Roy fit for England? Vijay Shankar over Rishabh Pant again?Check out the probable XIs for the England vs India World Cup 2019 clash here
- 12:50 (IST)Jun 30, 2019
Warm, sunny day expected in Birmingham!Expect a full game at Birmingham with the sun shining bright over Edgbaston. Check out the weather report for the India vs England World Cup 2019 match here
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Eoin Morgan Joe Root Chris Woakes Jofra Archer Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya World Cup 2019 England vs India, Match 38 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.