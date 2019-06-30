 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 38, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Jun 30, 2019
England ENG
VS
IND India
Match yet to begin

India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Eye Semi-Finals Berth In Mega Clash Against England

Updated:30 June 2019 12:54 IST

India vs England Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India are better placed than England at the World Cup 2019 points table

India vs England Live Score: India's bowling unit have been lethal in their approach © AFP

Unbeaten India will look to book their semi-finals berth and further derail England's chances, when the two sides face-off at the World Cup 2019 league match at the Edgbaston in Birmingham today. The pre-tournament favourites India and England have started their respective campaigns on contrasting note. While India are a win away from making it to the top four, a loss for England will put them on the brink of World Cup 2019 exit. Interestingly, the hosts have already lost their top ODI spot to India, owing to their poor performances in the last two matches. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs India, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham

  • 12:54 (IST)Jun 30, 2019

    Jason Roy fit for England? Vijay Shankar over Rishabh Pant again?

    Check out the probable XIs for the England vs India World Cup 2019 clash here
  • 12:50 (IST)Jun 30, 2019

    Warm, sunny day expected in Birmingham!

    Expect a full game at Birmingham with the sun shining bright over Edgbaston. Check out the weather report for the India vs England World Cup 2019 match here
  • 12:36 (IST)Jun 30, 2019

    Welcome to the Mega Clash in the World Cup 2019!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the England vs India World Cup 2019 clash. A crucial contest which can decide both teams contrasting fortunes at the quadrennial. 
    Comments
