Unbeaten India will look to book their semi-finals berth and further derail England's chances, when the two sides face-off at the World Cup 2019 league match at the Edgbaston in Birmingham today. The pre-tournament favourites India and England have started their respective campaigns on contrasting note. While India are a win away from making it to the top four, a loss for England will put them on the brink of World Cup 2019 exit. Interestingly, the hosts have already lost their top ODI spot to India, owing to their poor performances in the last two matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs India, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham