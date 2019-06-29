 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs India: Ben Stokes, England Player To Watch

Updated: 29 June 2019 15:36 IST

Even as England's World Cup 2019 campaign threatens to come apart, Ben Stokes once again proved his all-round utility and gives the English supporters some hope.

England vs India: Ben Stokes, England Player To Watch
Ben Stokes once again reiterated his utility to the English cricket set-up © AFP

England are looking down the barrel in World Cup 2019, especially after their loss to old enemy Australia in their last league encounter. England were looking like being completely decimated by Australia but for a gritty knock from Ben Stokes, who kept them afloat till the ball of the tournament from Mitchell Starc put an end to his defiance. Nevertheless, Ben Stokes once again reiterated his utility to the English cricket set-up and his performance, or the lack of it, could decide England's prospects in World Cup 2019. The stiff test continues on Sunday, when England meet India in their next big hurdle.

Ben Stokes has been an absolute gem for England in their limited-overs efforts. A pugnacious batsman and a bowler who can deliver a heavy ball, Stokes has made inroads in all matches and won many for his country.

Ben Stokes made his One-day International (ODI) debut in Dublin against Ireland in August 2011. In 78 batting innings from the 91 ODIs he has played, Stokes has scored 2508 runs at an average of 39.18 and a strike rate of 93.72. he has three centuries, with the highest of 102 not out.

Stokes has bowled in 76 wickets to claim 69 wickets at an average of 41.07 and a strike rate of 40.8.

Add to this the 45 catches, some of them absolute gems, and you can estimate Ben Stokes 'contribution to the England cause.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes World Cup 2019 Cricket
