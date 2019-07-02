India, after tasting their first defeat of World Cup 2019, will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday and will be eyeing to book a place in semi-finals with a win. Bangladesh, who have impressed everyone by punching above their weight in the World Cup 2019, can't afford to lose any of their two remaining matches. Bangladesh have seven points from seven matches and are currently seventh in the World Cup points table while India, with 11 points, are placed second. Shakib Al Hasan has performed consistently with both bat and ball for Bangladesh and is third in the leading run-scorers list. Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been in excellent form and has scored three centuries in just six innings. Both teams would want their star players to deliver once again in the crucial game. India suffered a blow before the match as Vijay Shankar was ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal, who made his Test debut debut in Australia last year, is likely to replace Shankar in the squad. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.
- 13:56 (IST)Jul 02, 2019
Bangladesh captain speaks before the game!Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza admits that India's test is not going to be easy!
Bangladesh can only qualify for the #CWC19 semi-finals by winning their final two group games.
- 13:53 (IST)Jul 02, 2019
Sneak peek into net session!Sneak peek into the net session of Bangladesh.
- 13:46 (IST)Jul 02, 2019
India slip to no. 2!India slip one point behind England in ICC ODI rankings after a 31-run defeat.
- 13:42 (IST)Jul 02, 2019
Revisit Eng vs Ind!Recap of the India vs England clash!
- 13:28 (IST)Jul 02, 2019
Game face on!Expectations are high from India vice-captain Rohit Sharma.
- 13:25 (IST)Jul 02, 2019
Shakib Al Hasan, man to watch out for!Shakib Al Hasan, undoubtedly, would be a man to watch out for Bangladesh. He has been in a tremendous touch in World Cup 2019, both with the bat and the ball.
- 13:23 (IST)Jul 02, 2019
Huge clash!It is going to be a huge clash between India and Bangladesh!
- 13:20 (IST)Jul 02, 2019
Must-win game!It is a must win game for Bangladesh while India will play to secure their spot in semifinals.
- 13:18 (IST)Jul 02, 2019
Your favourite Ind vs Ban World Cup memory?In the last three World Cup's, India have managed to thrash Bangladesh two times (2011 and 2015) while Bangladesh upset India in World Cup 2007.
