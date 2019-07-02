 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Bangladesh: Elderly Indian Fan Steals The Show In World Cup Clash

Updated: 02 July 2019 19:22 IST

Elderly Indian fan wins heart as India set up big total in their World Cup 2019 league fixture against Bangladesh in Birmingham.

Old lady fan cheering for Team India was one of the highlights of the match. © Twitter

India are playing Bangladesh in their World Cup 2019 league match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. During the Indian innings, the cameraman managed to capture what is being highlighted as the picture of the World Cup on social media. It was after Rishabh Pant hit a boundary, that the cameras were focussed on an elderly fan cheering for Team India from the stands. Soon after, Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of the lady. Apart from India going past the 300 mark, this fan moment was one of the highlights of the first half of the game.

Here's the video:

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the enthusiasm and passion of this elderly Indian cricket fan.

In the match, after winning the toss and opting to bat, India posted a big total of 314/9 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma was again the star with the bat for India. He brought up his 26th One-day International (ODI) ton. This was his fourth hundred in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit has equalled the record for most number of centuries in a single World Cup (4) with Kumar Sangakkara.

KL Rahul also chipped in with a fine half-century that laid the foundation for India's middle order to take the game away from Bangladesh. Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya missed out with the bat but Rishabh Pant, playing his second World Cup match scored a quick-fire 48 that helped the Indian team post a competitive total on the board.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs India, Match 40 Cricket
Highlights
  • Old lady Indian fan was seen cheering for Team India from the stands
  • India are playing Bangladesh in their World Cup league fixture
  • India posted a competitive total of 314/9
