India vs Bangladesh: Elderly Indian Fan Steals The Show In World Cup Clash

India are playing Bangladesh in their World Cup 2019 league match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. During the Indian innings, the cameraman managed to capture what is being highlighted as the picture of the World Cup on social media. It was after Rishabh Pant hit a boundary, that the cameras were focussed on an elderly fan cheering for Team India from the stands. Soon after, Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of the lady. Apart from India going past the 300 mark, this fan moment was one of the highlights of the first half of the game.

Here's the video:

Well done camera man you have captured the amazing spirit this videos shows that age is just a number and She proves it with her enthusiasm#INDvBAN #hitman pic.twitter.com/2FhCXFQydk — SHUBHAM PRAJAPATI (@Shubham_RSS_BJP) July 2, 2019

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the enthusiasm and passion of this elderly Indian cricket fan.

What cricket is in India...#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/DJEBzVG2pp — Sanchit sahu (@SanchitSahu10) July 2, 2019

that's what cricket does to us, Indians' love for cricket is everything#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/CQSc5MFSsq — aditi. (@AdiiiTea) July 2, 2019

#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/kTumk9PPcB — Scatterbrain (@722manish) July 2, 2019

In the match, after winning the toss and opting to bat, India posted a big total of 314/9 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma was again the star with the bat for India. He brought up his 26th One-day International (ODI) ton. This was his fourth hundred in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit has equalled the record for most number of centuries in a single World Cup (4) with Kumar Sangakkara.

KL Rahul also chipped in with a fine half-century that laid the foundation for India's middle order to take the game away from Bangladesh. Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya missed out with the bat but Rishabh Pant, playing his second World Cup match scored a quick-fire 48 that helped the Indian team post a competitive total on the board.