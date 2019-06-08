 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian Bowler To Watch

Updated: 08 June 2019 13:58 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal got off to a fine start in India's World Cup 2019 campaign, with a four-wicket haul against South Africa.

Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut against Zimbabwe in June 2016. © AFP

India took off to a great start in the World Cup 2019, beating South Africa by four wickets in their opening match. The South Africans had little to offer in terms of resistance when it came to facing the Indian bowlers and capitulated rather meekly. Among those bowlers was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who destroyed the South African middle-order to ensure they never got off the ground. Chahal has been in the Indian bowling scheme of things for quite a while now and it is expected that he will continue to deliver, in World Cup 2019 and beyond.

Yuzvendra Chahal became a member of the Indian One-day International from June 2016, when he made his debut against Zimbabwe in Harare.

He has so far played 42 ODIs (41 innings) and claimed 76 wickets with an economy of 4.89 and a strike rate of 29.3.

Chahal has two five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/42.

The frail-looking Yuzvendra Chahal is very tough mentally and being a national-level chess player enables him to outthink many a batsman. The leggie is among India skipper Virat Kohli's favourites and is always on the line-up for every format of cricket.

India would be hoping he keeps up his action throughout the World Cup 2019 and carries India to the pinnacle.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Australia, Match 14
