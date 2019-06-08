 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 08 June 2019 14:09 IST

India and Australia have had quite the history in ICC World Cup contests but the Aussies are way ahead in the head to head count.

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
India's rise as a One-day International outfit has had some really important landmarks © AFP

India's rise as a One-day International outfit has had some really important landmarks over the years as they beat what were then the top sides in the world, right from the 1983 World Cup and after. However, when it comes to World Cup contests with Australia, who will be their next rivals in World Cup 2019, India are way behind, having been at the receiving end quite a few times more than they have managed to stop Australia. Among the notable wins for Australia was the 2003 World Cup final at Centurion, where they were runaway winners. India, on the other hand, got the better of Australia in the 2011 edition at the quarter-final level.

World Cup head to head:

India vs Australia

Matches: 11

India won: 3

Australia won: 8

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

India are being considered as one of the favourites for World Cup 2019 but Australia have shown that they are far from being pushovers.

On the contrary, they have had to fight harder in their last match with the West Indies.

India however will be hoping that the recent reverses in the home ODI series against Australia are a thing of the past as they aim for their third World Cup title.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India and Australia have had quite the history in ICC World Cup
  • Among the notable wins for Australia was the 2003 World Cup final
  • India are being considered as one of the favourites for World Cup 2019
Related Articles
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian Bowler To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian Bowler To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
India vs Australia: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
India vs Australia: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
MS Dhoni Denied Permission By ICC To Wear Gloves With Insignia During World Cup
MS Dhoni Denied Permission By ICC To Wear Gloves With Insignia During World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.