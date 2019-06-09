 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Virat Kohli's Brilliant Reaction To MS Dhoni's Huge Six Off Mitchell Starc In India vs Australia Clash

Updated: 09 June 2019 19:37 IST

MS Dhoni left Virat Kohli stunned after smashing Mitchell Starc for a huge six over deep square leg in the India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match.

Watch: Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's blitz towards the end of the innings pushed India past the 350-run mark. © AFP

India made a huge statement of intent by registering the highest-ever total in a World Cup match against Australia. Shikhar Dhawan hit a classy century (117 off 109 balls) while Virat Kohli scored a fluent 82 off 77 balls as India posted a mammoth 352 for five. In the middle of all the carnage at The Oval in London was a MS Dhoni cameo with the former India captain chipping in with 27 off 14 balls to push India past the 350-run mark. During the knock, MS Dhoni showcased his hitting power by a smashing a huge six off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the 49th over that left Virat Kohli, batting at the other end, stunned.

Starc tried to cramp Dhoni for room by angling his 143kph delivery into the pads. But MS Dhoni was up to the task and used the angle to good effect and smashing Starc over deep square leg for a massive six.

Here is Virat Kohli's reaction to MS Dhoni six:

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan led the Indian charge after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted -- a decision he said was a "no-brainer" given the sunny conditions in south London.

Virat Kohli also came out all guns blazing to smash 82 and combine with Hardik Pandya for a 81-run third-wicket stand that saw the pair pummel world champions Australia's bowlers.

The left-handed Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma (57) that set the tone for the innings.

India's total meant Australia were left needing to surpass Ireland's 329 for seven against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan World Cup 2019 India vs Australia, Match 14 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni smashed a massive six off the bowling of Mitchell Starc
  • Virat Kohli was left stunned by MS Dhoni's massive six
  • India posted a mammoth 352 for five against Australia
Related Articles
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Removes Insignia From Wicketkeeping Gloves
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Removes Insignia From Wicketkeeping Gloves
Virat Kohli Receives Soil From School Ahead Of India vs Australia Clash
Virat Kohli Receives Soil From School Ahead Of India vs Australia Clash
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
MS Dhoni Denied Permission By ICC To Wear Gloves With Insignia During World Cup
MS Dhoni Denied Permission By ICC To Wear Gloves With Insignia During World Cup
MS Dhoni Glove Issue: BCCI Seeks Permission To Keep Insignia, ICC Unlikely To Oblige
MS Dhoni Glove Issue: BCCI Seeks Permission To Keep Insignia, ICC Unlikely To Oblige
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.