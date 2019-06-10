 
World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli Mocks Zing Bails After David Warner Reprieve

Updated: 10 June 2019 12:08 IST
World cricket has seen many instances off late when the ball has hit the stumps but bails have not come off.

Virat Kohli reacts during the India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match © AFP

Virat Kohli was surprised to see the zing bails did not come off when his premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah hit David Warner's stumps during the India vs Australia clash in London on Sunday. There have been many incidents during the ongoing World Cup and earlier as well when the ball has hit the stumps but bails haven't come off. The reason cited was their weight, as there are a lot of wires inside to ensure they glow on being hit. Australia have suffered at least five times and skipper Finch is expectedly fuming and called it "unfair".

Asked after the match if it was an issue, Virat Kohli was a bit more restrained and said, "Definitely. I mean, this is not something which you expect at the international level.

"I think with the technology it's great. The lights come on and you know it's very precise when you actually make something happen with the stumps. But you literally have to smash the stumps really hard, and I'm saying that as a batsman," the Indian skipper laughed while answering the question.

What irked the Indian skipper is that good balls may end up not fetching a wicket.

"I am sure no team would like seeing stuff like that when you actually bowl a good ball and then you don't get the guy out.

"The ball hits the stump and the lights don't come on, or the lights come on and the bail comes back on to the stump. I haven't seen that happen so many times in the past," the skipper said.

Virat Kohli will be next seen in action in the World Cup 2019 match against New Zealand on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Cricket
