World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Shoaib Akhtar Predicts "India To Crush Australia" In Belter Of A Contest

Updated: 09 June 2019 14:41 IST
Shoaib Akhtar feels Mohammed Shami should replace Bhuvneshawar Kumar in the playing XI against Australia in the World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith will resume rivalries in the World Cup 2019 © AFP

The India vs Australia clash at the World Cup 2019 is knocking the doors and the entire cricket fraternity is ready to witness what is expected to be a belter of a contest at the Kennington Oval in London. With the excitement and tempers rising ahead of the sport's greatest rivalry, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has voiced his opinions about the match. Shoaib Akhtar feels after Paksitan defeated England in the World Cup 2019 and it becomes a responsibility of India to beat Australia to set the tournament wide open.

"It's the personal responsibility of India to beat Australia. If India does that, then the tournament will be open," Akhtar said on his YouTube video.

"Indian batsmen are committed to win this game and bowlers are ready to take wickets," he added.

Akhtar, who was known for his pace during his playing days, believes India should opt to play with Mohammed Shami in the match against Australia.

He also believes part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav along with wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial for the India.

"If they replace Bhuvi..with Shami, its going to be a very simple choice but at the same time Kuldeep, Kedar and Chahal will be the turning points," Akhtar said.

"India have a far better chance because the balance of the bowling lies with India. I want Shami to be in... want pace to be in," he added.

Australia hold a better World Cup head-to-head against India with eight wins from their last 11 meetings.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Shoaib Akhtar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Cricket
