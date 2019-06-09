 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Removes Insignia From Wicketkeeping Gloves

Updated: 09 June 2019 20:16 IST

MS Dhoni took the field without the army insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves in Sunday's India vs Australia World Cup 2019 game.

MS Dhoni came out to field without the insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves. © AFP

Former India captain MS Dhoni took the field without the army insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves in Sunday's India vs Australia World Cup 2019 game after being asked to remove the dagger logo by the International Cricket Council (ICC) -- cricket's world governing body. MS Dhoni's gloves in the opening game against South Africa bore an apparent military insignia that breached rules laid down by the International Cricket Council. But a different pair of gloves appeared to conform with ICC regulations when India fielded after making 352 for five batting first against world champions Australia at The Oval in London.

The ICC turned down a request by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow Dhoni to sport the symbol that gained widespread attention on television and on social media in India, with #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on Twitter.

According to the World Cup clothing and equipment regulations manual, only two manufacturer identifications can be sported on the back of each glove.

Also, any logos should not have any political or racial connotations.

MS Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment.

In March, the India team wore camouflage-style caps provided by Dhoni during a one-day game against Australia as a tribute to India's armed forces after at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama.

The ICC has previously ruled against players making political statements and in 2104 the global governing body banned England all-rounder Moeen Ali from wearing wristbands saying "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine".

