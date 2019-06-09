 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Michael Vaughan's Hilarious Dig At Australia Crowd Support For India Clash At The Oval

Updated: 09 June 2019 15:49 IST

It is a "Sea of Blue" at The Oval as India face Australia in a massive World Cup 2019 clash.

Michael Vaughan
Indian fans easily outnumbered their Australian counterparts for the India vs Australia World Cup match. © AFP

India resumed their quest to lift their World title when they took on defending champions Australia at The Oval on Sunday. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening for India. It is a well-known fact that the Indian cricket team is one of the best supported teams in the sport and have a huge following both on the field and off it. It came as no surprise that the Indian fans clearly outnumbered their Australian counterparts at The Oval before the start but it still didn't stop former England captain Michael Vaughan from taking a hilarious dig at the support for Australia for the massive clash. (IND vs AUS: LIVE BLOG)

Just after the toss, Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote: "So far I have seen 33 Aussie supporters in the Ground at the Oval and that includes the Team and support staff ... !!!!"

While Indian fans thoroughly enjoyed the Englishman's cheeky dig, some Australian fans tried to defend the state of affairs at The Oval.

India captain Virat Kohli said it was a "no-brainer" to bat first against Australia after winning the toss.

India, the world's number two side in one-day international cricket, and one of the favourites to win the 50-over showpiece event, were unchanged from their tournament-opening win over South Africa.

"It looks like a really nice wicket," said Kohli at the toss. "It's nice and hard and dry. It's a used pitch and we think it's going to get lower and slower as the game goes on. Scoreboard pressure is always going to count.

"The sun is out, it's the Oval - it's a no-brainer to bat first," the star batsman added.

As for India fielding an unchanged side, Kohli said: "The bowling line-up was really balanced. We don't want to change anything.

"We won the first game, the team is in good spirits, and we want to come out here and execute the same game plan."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Michael Vaughan World Cup 2019 India vs Australia, Match 14 Cricket
Highlights
  • Huge Indian following for the World Cup India vs Australia match
  • Indian fans easily outnumbered their Australian counterparts
  • The Oval in London is playing host to India vs Australia clash
