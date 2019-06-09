9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine way to end Powerplay 1! 19 from the final over. A length ball outside off, Finch punches this through the covers and the ball races away! 48/0 for Australia in Powerplay 1, 7 ahead than what India were at this stage.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played. Fractionally full, outside off, Finch drives this on the up between cover and point!
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Terrific shot. The first of the run chase. A length ball, Finch picks it up in a trice and pulls it over square leg!
9.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) That kicked off! A length ball, outside off, David looks to defend but the ball suddenly shoots off the deck. DW just about saves his head from getting smashed. The ball goes off the face of the bat towards point.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A rare boundary for Australia. A length ball, around middle, Warner helps it over short fine leg and the ball finds the fence. Just the third boundary of this innings.
8.6 overs (1 Run) First sign of aggression from Warner. Jumps down the track, meets the ball on the half volley and pushes it down the ground. Mid off cuts it off with a nice tumble to his left.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched on the up, straight to Virat Kohli at short cover.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, coming in, Finch tucks it through mid-wicket, takes a single, thinks about the second but Yuzvendra Chahal races after it from short mid-wicket, slides and gets up quickly, with the ball in his hand. The thought of the second stays just a thought in the end.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Works this through the leg side for a single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, around middle, tucked through square leg for a couple.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Finch defends it off the back foot.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short of a length delivery outside off, Finch lets it go. The umpire gives wide for height.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Finch flicks it through square leg. The batsmen go for the second and in the meanwhile, the fielder returns a good throw to Dhoni. The keeper collects and then parries it at the stumps, but misses. Finch was in though. In frustration, MS hits the stumps with his gloves. Then applauds the throw from the fielder.
7.4 overs (1 Run) David's first in 15 BALLS. India have kept the Aussies quiet. On a length and outside off, Warner pushes it towards point and takes a quick single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Aaron looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a quick run. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the keeper's end but misses it.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Finch cuts it to point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Pandya starts with a length delivery on middle, Finch flicks it to mid-wicket.
6.6 overs (0 Run) RUN OUT MISSED! Aaron Finch was gone for all money. On a length around off, Warner pushes it towards cover and initially sets off for a single. Finch responds but then Warner changes his mind on seeing Kohli lurk over there. Finch has to take a long route, encircling and is nowhere even in the frame when Kohli flicks it at the bowler's end. Luckily for one skipper, his counterpart misses.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fractionally fuller, David reaches out and slashes hard but misses.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, crashed straight to point.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, punched straight to point.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Finch taps it towards point, has a look at his partner and they are off. KL Rahul comes in quickly, has a shy at the striker's end but the throw is well wide.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Again on a good length and outside off, Warner covers the line of the stumps and shoulders his arms to this one. Maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Warner defends it out.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, David drives it straight to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Bumrah bowls it on a good length and outside off, Warner looks to play at that delivery but at the last moment, decides to leave it alone. In the process, gets beaten.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Warner pulls it towards the bowler.