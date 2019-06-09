49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT c sub b Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Australia have been bowled out.
49.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is hit down to long off for one.
49.4 overs (1 Run) This time he manages to get bat on ball. Guides it through point for one.
49.3 overs (0 Run) Cuts him into half! Length and on off, it jags back in. Zampa looks to keep it out but the ball sneaks between bat and pad and over the stumps.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Carey works it through square leg for one.
49.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! Replays confirm the same! This is jammed out towards deep cover. They take one. Carey wants the strike so he goes for a second which was not on. Shankar picks the ball up and fires it to the bowler who deflects it onto the stumps. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show Starc has to take the long walk back.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one! This time Carey gets bat to ball. It goes down to long off for one.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Outside off again. Carey swings but only connects with thin air.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Could have easily been a 4th! Another slower one and outside off, Carey looks to hit it downtown but misses. It bounces in front of Dhoni making it difficult for him to collect it. He fails to do so. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards third man. Two byes taken.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely deception! Bowls two quick deliveries and then a slower one outside off, Carey is way too early in the shot and gets beaten. Three dots in a row!
48.2 overs (0 Run) Now looks to innovate and play the paddle but misses as it is bowled down the leg side. Not wided.
48.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker just outside leg, following Carey. He looks to hit it but the ball sneaks under the bat.
47.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, worked wide of mid-wicket for a brace.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Starc swings hard but mistimes it towards long on. Just a single.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Starc punches it towards cover. Starc initially wants the single but then changes his mind. Carey has to do a U-turn and scampers back but on the way, gets hit by a Kuldeep Yadav throw on the shoulder. Kuldeep and Ian Gould ask Carey whether he is fine.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Flicks this away to the leg side for a single and that is the FASTEST HALF CENTURY IN THIS WORLD CUP. Just 25 balls faced by Carey. Something to smile about for Australia.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Carey swings this through mid-wicket and beats the fielder running to his left.
46.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind. Cummins goes as well. Another slower ball, outside off, on a length, Cummins swings early but only gets a thick outside edge. Dhoni dives forward and takes it nicely.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards long off for a single to raise the 300 FOR AUSTRALIA.
46.4 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, short in length, Cummins drags it via a pull to mid-wicket for one.
46.3 overs (2 Runs) Lovely yorker, outside off, squeezed through the covers for a run.
46.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally he connects. Cummins has been trying for the last couple of balls to try and guide the ball behind point. After failing in the last over, he finally connects this time, getting it behind point.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Carey backs away to the leg side and swings hard but only gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to the off side and the batsmen take a single.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Backs away to the leg side and attempts to steer it to third man but misses.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Clips this through mid-wicket for a run.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot. A length ball outside off, Carey backs away to the leg side and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
45.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Cummins looks to steer it through third man but misses.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Carey looks to push it to the off side but gets a thick inside edge which misses the stumps and goes towards fine leg. A single taken.