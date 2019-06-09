44.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another big over! 12 from it. Full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
Live Score
44.5 overs (2 Runs) Lovely batting! Now works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket. The weight on the shot is perfect and the batters take two.
44.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right off the middle and that goes all the way! Starc misses the yorker by a little and Kohli makes him pay. He drags it from outside off and hits it over the mid-wicket fence.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but safe! Two runs taken! Zampa may have misjudged it there. Full and outside off, Kohli ends up slicing it towards third man. Zampa seems like did not run in there and he collects it on the bounce.
44.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and outside off, tailing away further. Kohli looks to drive but misses.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Pandya looks to whip it but it goes off the inner half through square leg. Pandya takes one and then wants another but Kohli sends him back. HP says there was easy two there.
43.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and outside off, Kohli goes after it but gets beaten. So just four from the last 4 balls after going for 10 on the first two. Good comeback but still a big over for India.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one and on middle, this one stays low. Pandya looks to pull but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg for one.
43.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Cummins looks to stay away from Pandya's zone. He goes wide outside off but ends up bowling it too wide. Hardik reaches out to drive but misses.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Top, top fielding! Saves two does Khawaja. That had boundary written all over it. Full and on middle, Pandya whips it through mid-wicket. Khawaja runs to his right from long on, dives and then parries it to deep mid-wicket running to his left. Two runs taken.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Could have so easily been another boundary! This is down the leg side. Pandya looks to flick but it goes off the pads to the keeper who dives to his left and stops it.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot again! This guy is some talent! The last one was full, he hit it over the long on fence. This is short, he arches back and manages to hit it over the point fielder for a one-bounce boundary.
43.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dead straight, absolutely dead straight! Brings up the 50-run stand in style and it has come up in very quick time. The two need to continue in the same manner for India. Full and on middle, Pandya lifts it over the bowler's head and it goes all the way.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Zampa pulls his length back and bowls it short now. It is on middle and leg, Pandya punches it to the right of deep mid-wicket and gets a single. He will keep the strike.
42.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandya has hit it right off the middle. Tossed up on middle and leg, Hardik heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Alex Carey must be gutted with himself as he had dropped Hardik Pandya early on, on 0.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Pandya cuts it to the man at point.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Kohli gets down on one knee and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for single.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Pandya strokes it to cover and takes one.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on leg, Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket and gives the dangerous Hardik Pandya the strike.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Save your head, Coulter-Nile! A boundary to start the over and one to end! He goes full again and Pandya hammers it back towards the bowler. Nathan does well to get down in time and the ball races to the long off fence. 11 from the over.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one on middle, Kohli works it through mid-wicket and takes one. This is a good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary on the very first ball but needs to end it well.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time does Coulter-Nile. Kohli strokes it to covers.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short now and Pandya pulls it nicely through mid-wicket for one.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one and on middle, Kohli works it through mid-wicket for one.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and delivery stuff! Brings up the 250! Length and on off, Kohli lofts it over the cover fielder and it races away to the fence. Ideal start for the over. Bowler under pressure now.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Kohli hits it through covers. 10 from the first over of Powerplay 3!
40.5 overs (1 Run) Now sensibly pushes this through covers and takes one.
40.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There goes Hardik Pandya! He brings the slog sweep out and connects well. It sails into the mid-wicket stand for a biggie.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Kohli! The Indian run machine scores his first half ton of this World Cup. He works this through mid-wicket and takes one. Raises his bat casually. He knows only half the job is done.
40.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is fired outside off and goes away with the angle. Kohli looks to drive but misses. Carey whips the bails off but Kohli is well in.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Pandya pushes it through mid-wicket for one.