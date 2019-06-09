 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:09 June 2019 18:24 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs AUS Latest Score

44.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another big over! 12 from it. Full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.

44.5 overs (2 Runs) Lovely batting! Now works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket. The weight on the shot is perfect and the batters take two.

44.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right off the middle and that goes all the way! Starc misses the yorker by a little and Kohli makes him pay. He drags it from outside off and hits it over the mid-wicket fence. IND vs AUS: Match 14: It's a SIX! Virat Kohli hits Mitchell Starc. India 290/2 (44.4 Ov). CRR: 6.49

44.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but safe! Two runs taken! Zampa may have misjudged it there. Full and outside off, Kohli ends up slicing it towards third man. Zampa seems like did not run in there and he collects it on the bounce.

44.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and outside off, tailing away further. Kohli looks to drive but misses.

44.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Pandya looks to whip it but it goes off the inner half through square leg. Pandya takes one and then wants another but Kohli sends him back. HP says there was easy two there.

43.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and outside off, Kohli goes after it but gets beaten. So just four from the last 4 balls after going for 10 on the first two. Good comeback but still a big over for India.

43.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one and on middle, this one stays low. Pandya looks to pull but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg for one.

43.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Cummins looks to stay away from Pandya's zone. He goes wide outside off but ends up bowling it too wide. Hardik reaches out to drive but misses.

43.4 overs (2 Runs) Top, top fielding! Saves two does Khawaja. That had boundary written all over it. Full and on middle, Pandya whips it through mid-wicket. Khawaja runs to his right from long on, dives and then parries it to deep mid-wicket running to his left. Two runs taken.

43.3 overs (0 Run) Could have so easily been another boundary! This is down the leg side. Pandya looks to flick but it goes off the pads to the keeper who dives to his left and stops it.

43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot again! This guy is some talent! The last one was full, he hit it over the long on fence. This is short, he arches back and manages to hit it over the point fielder for a one-bounce boundary. IND vs AUS: Match 14: Hardik Pandya hits Pat Cummins for a 4! India 277/2 (43.2 Ov). CRR: 6.39

43.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dead straight, absolutely dead straight! Brings up the 50-run stand in style and it has come up in very quick time. The two need to continue in the same manner for India. Full and on middle, Pandya lifts it over the bowler's head and it goes all the way. IND vs AUS: Match 14: It's a SIX! Hardik Pandya hits Pat Cummins. India 273/2 (43.1 Ov). CRR: 6.32

42.6 overs (1 Run) Zampa pulls his length back and bowls it short now. It is on middle and leg, Pandya punches it to the right of deep mid-wicket and gets a single. He will keep the strike.

42.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandya has hit it right off the middle. Tossed up on middle and leg, Hardik heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Alex Carey must be gutted with himself as he had dropped Hardik Pandya early on, on 0. IND vs AUS: Match 14: It's a SIX! Hardik Pandya hits Adam Zampa. India 266/2 (42.5 Ov). CRR: 6.21

42.4 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Pandya cuts it to the man at point.

42.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Kohli gets down on one knee and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for single.

42.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Pandya strokes it to cover and takes one.

42.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on leg, Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket and gives the dangerous Hardik Pandya the strike.

41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Save your head, Coulter-Nile! A boundary to start the over and one to end! He goes full again and Pandya hammers it back towards the bowler. Nathan does well to get down in time and the ball races to the long off fence. 11 from the over. IND vs AUS: Match 14: Hardik Pandya hits Nathan Coulter-Nile for a 4! India 257/2 (42.0 Ov). CRR: 6.11

41.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one on middle, Kohli works it through mid-wicket and takes one. This is a good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary on the very first ball but needs to end it well.

41.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time does Coulter-Nile. Kohli strokes it to covers.

41.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short now and Pandya pulls it nicely through mid-wicket for one.

41.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one and on middle, Kohli works it through mid-wicket for one.

41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and delivery stuff! Brings up the 250! Length and on off, Kohli lofts it over the cover fielder and it races away to the fence. Ideal start for the over. Bowler under pressure now. IND vs AUS: Match 14: Virat Kohli hits Nathan Coulter-Nile for a 4! India 250/2 (41.1 Ov). CRR: 6.07

40.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Kohli hits it through covers. 10 from the first over of Powerplay 3!

40.5 overs (1 Run) Now sensibly pushes this through covers and takes one.

40.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There goes Hardik Pandya! He brings the slog sweep out and connects well. It sails into the mid-wicket stand for a biggie. IND vs AUS: Match 14: It's a SIX! Hardik Pandya hits Glenn Maxwell. India 244/2 (40.4 Ov). CRR: 6

40.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Kohli! The Indian run machine scores his first half ton of this World Cup. He works this through mid-wicket and takes one. Raises his bat casually. He knows only half the job is done. IND vs AUS: Match 14: FIFTY! Virat Kohli completes 50 (55b, 3x4, 0x6). भारत 238/2 (40.3 Ovs). CRR: 5.87

40.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is fired outside off and goes away with the angle. Kohli looks to drive but misses. Carey whips the bails off but Kohli is well in.

40.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Pandya pushes it through mid-wicket for one.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Oval, London The Oval, London World Cup 2019 India vs Australia, Match 14
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Removes Insignia From Wicketkeeping Gloves
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Removes Insignia From Wicketkeeping Gloves
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.