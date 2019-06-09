39.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Bhuvneshwar has two in the over and Australia are back in the rubble once more. A length ball outside off, Stoinis lazily looks to run it down towards third man but the bat comes down months late. The ball jags back in, hits the pads and pegs the off stump back! A duck for Stoinis and India probably have more than one-and-a-half foot on the victory path.
Live Score
39.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.
39.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Plumb LBW! Hard to see how the umpire missed this one. Probably Ian Gould felt that Smith hit it. A length ball, outside off, cutting back in, Smith, with a huge bat lift, looks to work it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads. Bhuvi appeals but umpire Gould shakes his head. Dhoni urges Kohli to go for the review and Kohli does so. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be hitting the leg stump. Gritty knock from Smith ends.
39.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, on a length, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point. 13 from the over, 28 off the last 2!
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A short ball, down the leg side, Smith gets across and pulls it over the keeper to the fine leg fence!
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the inside edge! Kohli is not happy. A length ball outside off, Smith goes hard at this one, looking to force a cover drive but the ball goes off the inside edge, past the stumps and beats fine leg! Kohli wanted the fielder to attack the ball and stop the boundary. A touch harsh.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Steve looks to squeeze it out but misses.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, another short ball, this is pulled straight to deep square leg for a single.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PLUNDERED! A short ball outside off, Maxwell pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary!
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the over as well! 15 from it. A bad ball, full and down the leg side, Smith gets across and tickles it to the fine leg fence. Australia need 131 from 12 overs but interestingly, India were 225/2 at this stage, just 3 runs ahead!
37.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, heaved through mid-wicket for a single.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Glenn slashes hard but misses.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Gets across and heaves it behind square leg for a couple.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow. Delicate from Maxwell. On a length outside off, Maxwell waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it very fine, beating short third man!
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Landed outside off, Maxwell just guides this behind point and the ball races away!
36.6 overs (1 Run) Works this wide of mid on this time for a single.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stunning placement! Maxi starts off with a strike rate of 400. Full on middle, Maxwell drives this straight back past the bowler. Mid on is inside and it beats him to the fence!
36.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Khawaja departs, trying to be innovative. A length ball, around off, Usman gets across and looks to paddle. But he is not even close to the pitch of the ball and it cannons off the inside edge, onto the stumps. A decent knock from Khawaja.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Dropped short, pulled straight to short mid-wicket.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a play and a miss.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single.
35.6 overs (2 Runs) Comes down the track, does Khawaja and works it wide of long off for a brace. 200 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. 152 more needed from 84 balls. 14 from that over.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and wrists it through mid-wicket for a run.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Works this through mid-wicket for a run.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb batting! Full and around middle, Khawaja whips this through mid-wicket for another boundary!
35.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MURDERED! Full and outside off, Khawaja gets down and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket!
35.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Khawaja looks to drive but misses.