34.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Usman flays hard but misses.
34.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball, a half-tracker at that, Khawaja pulls it away to the mid-wicket fence!
34.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through point for a single.
34.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, outside off, Khawaja looks to pull but misses. The ball bounces in front of Dhoni who is unable to stop it and the batsmen sneak a bye.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through long on for another single.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and hits it through mid off for one.
33.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a run.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Khawaja looks to play the reverse sweep but the ball goes off the bottom part of the bat. Dhoni stops it with his pads.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, driven towards long off for a single.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a run.
32.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman drives this through the covers. They pick up a single.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Full and down the leg side, Khawaja sweeps it towards the fine leg fence!
32.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched outside leg, Khawaja looks to play the reverse sweep but misses.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and eases it through the covers for a single.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit audacious this time. Full and in line of the stumps, Khawaja walks across his stumps and sweeps it over square leg for a boundary!
31.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point this time!
31.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, pulled straight to short mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
30.6 overs (0 Run) SAFE. Full and outside off, Smith comes down the track but is nowhere near the pitch of the ball. He looks to swing hard but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls behind and Dhoni quickly collects and flicks it onto the stumps. Smith too gets in but Dhoni appeals and it is referred upstairs. Replays show that the former skipper is well in. But great presence of mind from MS.
30.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads for a single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, swept straight to short fine leg.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
30.2 overs (1 Run) What happened there? Full and outside leg, Khawaja looks to sweep but the ball hits the back of his bat and hits Dhoni on the helmet! The ball deflects towards short fine leg and the batsmen take a run.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, turning away, Smith punches it with the turn through the covers for a single.