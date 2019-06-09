34.6 overs (1 Run) Shuffles across and works it through square leg for one. just the 5 from the over.
34.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Kohli keeps it out.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Slower bumper on off, Dhawan upper cuts it. There is no power in the shot but still gets it between the keeper who runs back and third man for one.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) Uppish and wide again! Shortish and outside off, Dhawan archer and guides it over point for a couple.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Dhawan pushes it to covers.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Another misfield from Maxwell. Kohli guides it towards point, Maxwell lets it through and a run is conceded.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Kohli turns it down to square leg and keeps the strike.
33.5 overs (1 Run) 200 up for India. On the pads, Dhawan flicks it away behind square on the leg side for a single.
33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous shot! Floated on off, Dhawan plays one of the most difficult shots, the inside out one. He connects it well and it bounces just before the ropes for a boundary.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Now moves away and hits it nicely but straight to the man at cover.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a brilliant stroke from Dhawan. He comes down the track and lofts this tossed up ball on off over mid-wicket for a boundary.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Kohli nudges it to long on for an easy single.
32.6 overs (0 Run) A good yorker on middle, Dhawan jams it out.
32.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very short and on middle, Dhawan lets it be. It has been wided.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Kohli pulls it through square leg for one.
32.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Kohli is just in! His dive saves him which means Dhawan gets to his 17th ODI ton. Outstanding knock from the opener. He pushes this full ball towards mid off. Kohli is off for a run but Dhawan sends him back. Virat turns and then dives to get in. The fielder scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The ball deflects away from the fielder backing up and the batters then take a run. However, there is an appeal from the Australians. The umpire waits for the run to be completed and then takes it upstairs. In the meantime, Dhawan asks Kohli if he is in and he may have got a nod so he takes his helmet off. Does not celebrate yet but after seeing the replays he does. Raises the bat and soaks in the applause from the crowd. He would now look to break free now.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, Dhawan jams it out towards cover where the fielder does well to stop it.
32.2 overs (1 Run) This time the short ball is mistimed towards mid-wicket and a single is taken.
32.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air... but in the gap! Shortish and outside off, Kohli drags it uppishly but just wide of Warner at short mid-wicket for a boundary.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Kohli goes back and pushes it down to long on for one.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Onto 99 now! He goes back and punches it through covers for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower and outside off, Dhawan is a touch early in his shot. It goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Kohli flicks this through mid-wicket and a single is taken.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Kolhi works it with the turn to square leg.
31.1 overs (1 Run) 2 runs away now! He pushes this towards cover and gets to the other end.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) Very good running! Third couple in the over. Kohli works it with soft hands through backward square leg and takes two. It also brings up the 50-run partnership between the two. They haven't let Australia off the hook.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Dhawan pulls it through sqauare leg for one. Moves onto 97.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it down to third man for one.
30.3 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! This time it is hit to the right of the sweeper cover fielder.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Kohli hits it back to the bowler.
30.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, Kohli hits it towards point. Poor effort from Maxwell there sees this dot ball being turned into two.