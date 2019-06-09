29.6 overs (0 Run) Darted in on middle, Dhawan defends it.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Kohli cuts it towards point and gets a run.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Now nudges it to sweeper cover and gets a single. Dhawan moves to 96 with that run.
29.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from Maxwell. Short ball on middle, it is nothing but a hit me ball. Dhawan says thank you very much and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Dhawan defends it with soft hands and looks for a quick single but he does not get it.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Fired on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! On off, Kohli plays it to point.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli defends it.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one, Dhawan guides it towards point for one.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan would have had his heart in his mouth for a moment though. Short and outside off, Dhawan looks to upper cut but the ball goes off the bottom just past Carey and down to the third man fence. Into the 90s now is Dhawan.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, Dhawan strokes it to mid off.
28.1 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and outside off, Dhawan slaps it through covers and the batters take two.
27.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over from Maxwell. Dhawan works it towards short fine leg and sets off. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off but Kohli is in.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Dhawan cuts it towards point where Smith makes a good stop.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air this time and on middle, Dhawan keeps it out.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter again and on middle, Kohli hits it down to long on for one.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Dhawan goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back past Maxwell and down to long on for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Cummins is lucky to escape that. Back of a length ball outside off, Dhawan looks to play the upper cut but misses.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli nudges it to cover for a single.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over. Length ball outside off, Kohli throws his bat at it and hits it over point for a boundary. It did not come right off the middle but Virat will take it. 150 comes up for India with that. Australia have been consistently bowling it outside off to Kohli but will this shot change the plan?
26.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Poor delivery from Cummins. They are building good pressure around Kohli but this takes it off just a bit. Cummins bowls it on a length down the leg side. Kohli looks to pull but misses.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Again full on the fourth stump line. The plan is clear from the Aussies. Kohli strokes it to mid on.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Now full on the fourth stump line, Kohli pushes it to mid off.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli swings his bat at it but misses.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over mid on! Picked his spot to perfection. Dances down the track, does not get to the pitch of the ball but still goes ahead with the shot. Manages to get it just over mid on and it trickles away. Second in the over and 11 from the over.
25.5 overs (1 Run) The googly on off, Kohli pushes it through covers and takes one.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Good batting! Now cleverly works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too full and outside off and Dhawan puts it away! He leans into it and strokes it through covers. No chance for the sweeper in the deep.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Kohli hits it through covers for one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and Kohli jams it out to covers.