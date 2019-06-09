 
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:09 June 2019 21:20 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

24.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery, Khawaja looks to defend but the ball spins in, goes past the inside edge and hits him on the pads. Excellent over from Chahal.

24.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

24.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Warner's torturous innings comes to an end. He was never looking comfortable in his 84-ball stay and has eventually been relieved off the pain. Tossed up, around middle and leg, Warner comes down the track and looks to flick it over the leg side. The connection is decent but the power is not enough to take the ball beyond the boundary. Easy catch for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. That will hurt Australia's chances as per the DLS method. IND vs AUS: Match 14: WICKET! David Warner c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Yuzvendra Chahal 56 (84b, 5x4, 0x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 133/2 (24.4 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 8.68

24.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a run.

24.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. The attempted googly, but it is well down the leg side. Left alone.

24.2 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, Steve misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads, past Dhoni, through fine leg. Kuldeep Yadav chases it down from short fine leg, fields, then throws it out of balance. Two leg byes taken.

24.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Smith comes down the track and flicks it through square leg for a couple.

23.6 overs (2 Runs) He does it again! Warner pulls this flat through mid-wicket. Once more, Rahul attacks the ball, dives and parries it to Chahal from long leg. Two more runs to the total.

23.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

23.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, helped through square leg for a run.

23.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked from the crease.

23.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.

23.1 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, Warner pulls it through mid-wicket. KL Rahul runs to his left from sweeper and dives, parrying the ball to Yuzvendra Chahal coming in from long leg. Two runs taken. Excellent piece of fielding.

22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot. Full and outside off, Smith gets down and slog sweeps it powerfully over mid-wicket! 14 from the over! IND vs AUS: Match 14: Steve Smith hits Kedar Jadhav for a 4! Australia 121/1 (23.0 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 8.59

22.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Smith misses his flick.

22.5 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.

22.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.

22.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.

22.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nice shot. Full and outside off, Smith comes down the track and sends it sailing over mid-wicket! 50-RUN STAND COMES UP! IND vs AUS: Match 14: It's a SIX! Steve Smith hits Kedar Jadhav. Australia 114/1 (22.2 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 8.64

22.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.

22.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Smith looks to paddle but misses.

21.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

21.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers where the fielder makes a good diving stop. Keeps the batsmen to a single.

21.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off.

21.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.

21.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. IND vs AUS: Match 14: FIFTY! David Warner completes 50 (77b, 5x4, 0x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 106/1 (21.1 Ovs). Target: 353; RRR: 8.57

20.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery, Smith looks to pull but gets a bottom edge and gets hit in the body.

20.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Smith keeps it out.

20.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Warner looks to flick but gets it off his pads. It goes towards square leg for a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.

20.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, David defends it out.

20.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.

20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery outside off, Warner looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary. There was no fielder there. IND vs AUS: Match 14: David Warner hits Jasprit Bumrah for a 4! Australia 104/1 (20.1 Ov). Target: 353; RRR: 8.35

20.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a short delivery outside off, Warner does well to duck under it. 100 up for Australia.

