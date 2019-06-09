19.6 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid-wicket for a run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Oops... what happened there? Full and outside off, David drives this through mid off. Chahal gets across to his right to stop the ball but collides with Smith. The bowler is not happy but Smith apologizes and the run is taken.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through mid on for a run.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
18.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Works it through mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through long on for a single. He was lucky to get away with that.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track and defends.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Landed outside off, Warner goes back and punches it through the covers!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Warner comes down the track and plays it towards mid-wicket for a single.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on leg, Warner looks to sweep but gets it off the glove. It goes past Dhoni's gloves towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Warner drives it to covers.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Smith plays it towards point for a single.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Smith comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Chahal starts with a tossed up delivery outside off, Smith drives it through covers. Bumrah does well to cut it off. The batsmen get two runs.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Floated again, around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for an easy single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards cover.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Warner cuts it hard through point for a single. 8 runs have come from the over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short delivery outside off, David looks to pull but misses it.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Warner smashes it through covers. The batsmen take a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Warner looks to chase that delivery but misses it.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Nothing on the Free Hit. Short delivery again, Warner pulls it to mid-wicket where Virat Kohli takes the catch but of no use. He is caught but the rules allow him to stay as one can be dismissed only run out on a Free Hit.
15.1 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL, FOUR! Hardik oversteps and bowls a short ball, right at the head of Warner. Warner pulls it with his eyes closed, over square leg for a boundary.