4.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Finch punches it through point but a good diving stop prevents runs.
4.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, played straight to short mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
4.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, fuller in length, pushed back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, tapped towards point.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, Finch looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Finch plays it to point.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Bumrah bowls it full on middle, Finch flicks it over square leg for a boundary.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Aaron flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on leg, Finch looks to tuck but gets hit on the pads.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Finch drives it to mid off.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, pushed straight to cover.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly blocked out.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) An overthrow. Outside off, David pushes this to the off side and takes off for a single. Virat Kohli charges onto the ball from extra cover, gets to the ball but is off balance while releasing the throw. It is wide off the stumps and Yuzvendra Chahal backing up from short mid-wicket cannot quite get there, parrying it to fine leg. By the time Kuldeep Yadav can get around from long leg, the second is taken.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely ball. On a length around off, Warner looks to defend but the ball moves a long way after pitching and beats the outside edge.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards cover.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Finch pushes it to off side. 5 runs from Bumrah's first over. Good start from him.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length again outside off, David plays it towards off side and takes a quick single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it from the back foot.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Warner gets going. Full and outside off, Warner drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Warner taps it to covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) CHOPPED ON, BUT THE BAILS DO NOT FALL! What a stroke of luck for David Warner. Terrific start for Bumrah. The ball is on a good length on off, Warner looks to defend but gets an inside edge on it. The ball hits his boot and hits the stumps behind. But the adamant bails won't fall.
0.6 over (0 Run) This one does shape back in just a touch. Finch lunges and defends it onto the ground. Three from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and just outside off, Finch leaves it alone.
0.4 over (2 Runs) The stumps at the non-striker's end play as India's 12th fielder. They save a couple. Kumar bowls it very full and on middle, Finch creams it past the bowler. It hits the stumps at the other end and that takes the pace off the ball. Pandya from mid on runs after it and pushes it back in. Two taken.
0.3 over (1 Run) Australia are underway! On the pads once again and there is no swing for Kumar. Warner works it towards square leg where Chahal makes a diving stop and ensures it is not more than a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Warner goes back and keeps it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) No swing first up! Kumar bowls it on the pads, Warner works it to mid-wicket.