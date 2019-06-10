 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"He Has Hand Warmers": Aaron Finch Rubbishes Ball-Tampering Claims On Adam Zampa

Updated: 10 June 2019 12:35 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Adam Zampa uses hand warmers in every match, clarified Australia captain Aaron Finch

"He Has Hand Warmers": Aaron Finch Rubbishes Ball-Tampering Claims On Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa reacts during Australia's World Cup 2019 clash with India © AFP

Australia are yet to recover from the ball-tampering scandal that hit their camp in Mach last year and amid it social media users claimed leg-spinner Adam Zampa of ball-tampering during the India vs Australia clash in London. On Saturday, social media was abuzz with footage of Adam Zampa fidgeting in his pockets before taking strides for his run-up. Social media users, quick to react, were convinced that Adam Zampa was using some substance to tamper the ball, much like the incident that took place in South Africa.

Check out the video and some of the claims here:

Australia skipper Aaron Finch, however, rubbished the claims and said, Adam Zampa had hand warmers in his pocket and he has them during every match.

"I haven't seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket," Australia's captain Aaron Finch said.

"He has them every single game he plays.

"I honestly haven't seen them (the images), so I can't comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game."

According to Cricket Australia, Zampa has often been seen using the hand warmers during the Big Bash games.

Following the claims, Zampa was not put under any official investigation and the on field umpires did not raise any concerns.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Adam Zampa Adam Zampa World Cup 2019 India India Cricket Team Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Zampa uses hand warmers in every match, clarified Australia captain
  • Australia are yet to recover from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
  • Zampa has often been seen using the hand warmers during the BBL
Related Articles
ICC Reprimands Adam Zampa For Using Abusive Language
ICC Reprimands Adam Zampa For Using Abusive Language
World Cup 2019: David Warner Stars In Australia
World Cup 2019: David Warner Stars In Australia's Rout Of Afghanistan
Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa Star As Australia Ease To Series Win Over Pakistan
Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa Star As Australia Ease To Series Win Over Pakistan
Marcus Stoinis And Adam Zampa
Marcus Stoinis And Adam Zampa's PDA Is Breaking The Internet - Watch
World Cup Is On Bucket List, Says Australia Spinner Nathan Lyon
World Cup Is On Bucket List, Says Australia Spinner Nathan Lyon
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.