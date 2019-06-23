 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Virat Kohli Highlights Importance Of Narrow Win Against Afghanistan

Updated: 23 June 2019 09:20 IST

Virat-Kohli led India clinched victory over Afghanistan by a narrow 11 runs margin at the World Cup 2019 on Saturday.

Virat Kohli Highlights Importance Of Narrow Win Against Afghanistan
Virat Kohli and his men were given a wake-up call at the World Cup 2019 © AFP

Virat Kohli and his men were given a wake-up call at the World Cup 2019 with their narrow 11 runs victory over minnows Afghanistan on Saturday. The formidable Indian batting line-up which the world talked about before the start of World Cup 2019 could only manage to put up 224 runs on board before nearly missing out on defending the modest total. Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, who doesn't likes to mince words accepted things did not go as per plan against Afghanistan but his side can take a lot of heart after salvaging a narrow victory.

"It's an honour for everyone to represent their country in the World Cup. This game was way more important to be honest as I said it didn't go as plan," Virat Kohli said at the post-match interview.

"But when things don't go your way, you need to show some character and bounce back and fight till the last ball and that shows the character of the team,

"We take a lot of heart from this win and take the confidence going forward," the 30-year-old added.

India played their fifth league match (including a washed off match) at the World Cup 2019 and have maintained a cent percent win record. Their first three victories against tougher oppositions came with relatively larger margins.

However, with the victory over Afghanistan, India are now placed comfortably on the third spot with four matches to play.

India are next slated to take on the power-hitting West Indies in Manchester on June 27.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan World Cup 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India clinched victory over Afghanistan by a narrow 11 runs
  • Virat Kohli and his men were given a wake-up call at the World Cup 2019
  • India played their fifth league match at the World Cup 2019
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli All Praise For Bowlers
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli All Praise For Bowlers' "Outstanding Performance" In Win Over Afghanistan
World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Hat-Trick Seals India
World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Hat-Trick Seals India's Nervy Win Over Afghanistan
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: India Probable Playing XI, Afghanistan Probable Playing XI
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: India Probable Playing XI, Afghanistan Probable Playing XI
Preview: Rishabh Pant In Focus As Injury-Hit India Take On Last-Placed Afghanistan
Preview: Rishabh Pant In Focus As Injury-Hit India Take On Last-Placed Afghanistan
Virat Kohli Puts Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara
Virat Kohli Puts Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara's Record Under Threat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.