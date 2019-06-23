 
India vs Afghanistan: Virat Kohli Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Updated: 23 June 2019 15:24 IST
During the India vs Afghanistan match, Virat Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision.

India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee. © AFP

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for arguing with umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner during the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 clash on Saturday. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Excessive appealing during an International Match". On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth official Michael Gough levelled the charges against the Indian captain.

The incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Virat Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision.

According to an ICC media release, "Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing."

One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the second offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Virat Kohli now has two demerit points after having got one demerit point during the Test against South Africa on January 15, 2018.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner
  • Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee
  • Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed
