World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Afghanistan: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav's Slow Batting Inspires Meme Fest On Twitter

Updated: 22 June 2019 21:03 IST
India were restricted to 224 for eight in 50 overs by Afghanistan on a tricky surface at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

India vs Afghanistan: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav
MS Dhoni managed 28 runs off 52 balls for India in Southampton. © AFP

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav stitched a 57-run stand for the fifth-wicket but played out 84 balls when India required an aggressive approach from the two batsmen in a World Cup 2019 match against Afghanistan on Saturday. India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni managed 28 runs off 52 balls with the help of three boundaries, while Kedar Jadhav scored 52 runs off 68 balls, including three boundaries and a six. India were restricted to 224 for eight in 50 overs on a tricky surface at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The duo's approach, both while batting together and individually, was criticised by fans and experts on social media. While many fans came up hilarious memes on Twitter, former England captain Michael Vaughan took a sarcastic jibe on Jadhav's selection over young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

"The rest of the world will be delighted if Kedar Jadhav continues to play ahead of Rishab Pant... !! #CWC19 #JustSaying," Vaughan said on Twitter.

Vaughan's suggestion was echoed by many on social media, some of whom even rated Ravindra Jadeja over Jadhav.

Some fans came in support of Dhoni, who was deceived by spinner Rashid Khan in the 45th over. The 37-year-old was stumped by Afghanistan wicket-keeper Ikram Ali Khil, only for the second time in his One-day International career comprising 345 matches so far.

Captain Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 67 runs, including five boundaries.

No other batsman managed to impress much with the willow as KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar managed 30 and 29 respectively. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami were among those who were dismissed for a single-digit score.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Kedar Mahadav Jadhav Kedar Jadhav The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Afghanistan, Match 28
