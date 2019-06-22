 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 28, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, Jun 22, 2019
India IND
VS
AFG Afghanistan
Match yet to begin

Updated:22 June 2019 13:41 IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India will look to strengthen their position in the top four of the points table.

India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Live Score: India are at the third position in the points table. © AFP

India will face Afghanistan today at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant's selection when an injury-hit India take the field in their next league fixture in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Rishabh Pant, who was designated as Team India reserve, made it to the squad following opener Shikhar Dhawan's injury and could add firepower to the side's batting line-up. Bottom-placed Afghanistan, on the other hand, have larger problems to deal with after their coach Phil Simmons indicated via a tweet that he will reveal chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai's role in the removal of Asghar Afghan as skipper in the 11th hour and the effect of his actions on the team's preparation for the World Cup 2019. While India will look to strengthen their position in the top four of the points table, Afghanistan who are yet to win a game in the tournament will be searching for their first win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs Afghanistan, Straight From The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

  • 13:41 (IST)Jun 22, 2019

    A milestone awaits Team India!

    If India wins this match, this will be their 50th World Cup victory.
  • 13:36 (IST)Jun 22, 2019

    Weather update!

    The weather seems fine for a good game of cricket. Rain is unlikely to affect the proceedings. However, it will remain partly cloudy throughout the day.
  • 13:32 (IST)Jun 22, 2019

    Here's the probable XI!

    While we wait for the game to begin, you can have a look at our probable playing XI for both the teams. Click here
  • 13:20 (IST)Jun 22, 2019

    Here's what Jasprit Bumrah has to say!

    India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah loves to see the stumps flying. Here, listen to what he has to stay ahead of India's match against Afghanistan.
  • 13:18 (IST)Jun 22, 2019

    Team India are on their way!

    Indian players leave the hotel, as all eyes will be on how Mohammed Shami goes in his first game of this World Cup. He will be replacing the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI.
  • 13:14 (IST)Jun 22, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the match number 28 of the World Cup 2019, as India takes on Afghanistan. 
