India squad for World Cup 2019 will be announced at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. This will follow a meeting between the five-man national selection committee led by MSK Prasad, India captain Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri at the BCCI Cricket Centre in Mumbai. According to reports, India will stick to the ODI squad they have fielded over the recent few months -- in the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand -- but there may be one or two surprise inclusions made. The big question mark is over the No.4 spot in the batting order. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli pick themselves for the top three spots. KL Rahul is likely to be included as the back-up opener. Ambati Rayudu, who has been India's No.4 since last year's Asia Cup, had an indifferent Australia series and has not set the IPL on fire either. Rayudu's highest score in the Australia series was 18. Even against New Zealand in January, he only managed one 50+ score. Rayudu's form has opened the door for many more names to be up for discussion. Ajinkya Rahane, who has been out of the ODI squad since last year, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar are likely to be the main contenders to replace Rayudu.
India fast bowler Irfan Pathan also joined in as he shared his World Cup XI on Twitter. Irfan Pathan World Cup XI: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja
1) Cap Virat 2) Rohit 3) Shikhar 4) vijay 5) Dhoni 6) Kedar 7) Hardik 8) Kuldeep 9) Chahal 10) Shami 11) Bumrah 12) Bhuvi 13) Rahul 14) Rayudu 15) Jadeja— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 15, 2019
My World Cup team...
Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted his World Cup XI on Monday. Sanjay Manjrekar World Cup XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
My Indian WC XI.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 15, 2019
Note: Changed my mind on Shankar.
- 13:32 (IST)Apr 15, 2019Australia World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa
- 13:27 (IST)Apr 15, 2019Earlier in the day, Australia announced their 15-man squad for the World Cup 2019. Former captain and his deputy -- Steve Smith and David Warner -- returned to the national team, though fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and in-form batsman Peter Handscomb were both overlooked.