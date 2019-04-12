India, Pakistan Match Like War, We Should Win: Virender Sehwag

A cricket match between India and Pakistan is nothing less than war, former India opener Virender Sehwag said at an event in Goa on Friday. India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in a World Cup round-robin match on 16 June. There have been calls for the India team to boycott the match against Pakistan from several fans and former cricketers following February's militant attack in Pulwama . Sehwag's erstwhile opening partner Gautam Gambhir was one of the voices to have said that there would be nothing wrong if India forfeited the Pakistan match.

Asked if India should play Pakistan in the World Cup, Sehwag said, "There are two points which are discussed, whether we should have a war with Pakistan or not (and whether we should play Pakistan)."

"There is another point that is discussed. We should do whatever is good for the country's welfare. When India and Pakistan play a match, it is nothing less than a war. We should win the war, not lose it," he told reporters.

The World Cup will be played in England and Wales between May 30 and July 14 this year. All teams are scheduled to play nine round-robin matches each before four teams qualify for the knockout stage.

Asked to speak on the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and if he intended to join politics, Sehwag quipped, "I have always worked on contract. Right from Ranji to the IPL (Indian Premier League), whichever party gives me a good contract, I will join."

On a lighter note, he added, "The contract should not be less that Rs 100 crore."

(With PTI inputs)