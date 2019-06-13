A day after being thumped by Australia, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq on Thursday said that the game against India in World Cup 2019 is going to be a 'huge pressure game'. The arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in a high-octane affair in Manchester on Sunday. For Pakistan, the match against India blue has become a must-win clash after a defeat in the hands of Australia in Taunton on Wednesday. The loss left Pakistan eighth in the 10-team table and with plenty to do if they are to qualify for the top four, who will contest the semi-finals.

Asked if the reverse against Australia meant Sunday's match at Old Trafford was now one Pakistan simply had to win, Imam replied, "Yes, we've had one game rained off, which was very important for us -- every game now is very important for us, so yes you can say that.

"Obviously, to be part of that kind of game, it's great. It's in Manchester, lots of Pakistani fans there -- so I'm really excited about it. It's a huge pressure game, obviously."

(With AFP inputs)