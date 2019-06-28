The Indian cricket team will be sporting an orange and blue jersey for their World Cup 2019 match against England, the official kit sponsor confirmed on Friday. Since hosts England wear a blue jersey, India will debut their 'away' jersey in Birmingham on Sunday. "The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams," said the sports apparel company in their official statement.

"Similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes. While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field," the release added.

Interestingly, this is the first time India will move away from their traditional blue colour cricket jersey.

Graphic images of the jersey had been doing the rounds on social media for a while but an official confirmation had not been made by either the BCCI or the kit sponsor.

As far as the tournament is concerned, India defeated West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday to continue their unbeaten run.

India, currently placed second on the points table, are just a win away from securing a semi-final berth.

