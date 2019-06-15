 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India Gear Up For Pakistan World Cup Clash As Rishabh Pant Joins Team In Manchester

Updated: 15 June 2019 17:52 IST

Team India held a training session ahead of their World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan on Sunday.

MS Dhoni is pictured speaking to Rishabh Pant during Team India's training session on Saturday. © AFP

India vs Pakistan clash is here with the frenzy around the blockbuster World Cup 2019 match reaching fever pitch. However, Team India looked icy cool and in high spirits as they trained at Old Trafford in Manchester ahead of the mouthwatering India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 game. As the team, led by captain Virat Kohli, trained hard in overcast conditions in Manchester, they were joined by a new face in the form of Rishabh Pant, who is in England as an injury cover to Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander, who injured his thumb during the match against Australia, though, did attend the training session with a heavily bandaged left hand.

India have won all six of their meetings against their neighbours in World Cups as they look to maintain their perfect record in Manchester.

India beat Pakistan in their most recent encounter at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year.

But at least Pakistan can look back for inspiration to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, when they thumped their fierce rivals by 180 runs.

Kohli's side have lived up to their billing as one of the favourites along with holders Australia and hosts England, with two wins and a washout in three matches so far.

The number-two ranked side won their opener against South Africa and then beat defending champions Australia before a no result against New Zealand.

Pakistan, by contrast, are struggling in the 10-team table with just one win -- an upset against England, two defeats and a washout.

Virat Kohli downplayed the frenzy and excitement surrounding the high-octane clash, with more than a billion people set to tune in, but said the "intimidating" atmosphere would bring out the best from his players.

"For Sunday, we know we're there when it comes to the mindset. Just about going out there and having a game plan, executing it," said Kohli.

"As soon as you enter the field, it's calm and relaxed. The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it's a bit intimidating, but we'll look to execute well.

"It's been competitive for years. It's a marquee event all over the world, an honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us."

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • Team India take part in training session ahead of Pakistan clash
  • Rishabh Pant joined the Indian team in Manchester
  • Injured Shikhar Dhawan also took part in the training session
