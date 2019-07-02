 
World Cup 2019: India Beat Bangladesh By 28 Runs, Qualify For World Cup Semi-Finals

Updated: 02 July 2019 23:28 IST

Rohit Sharma's hundred and Jasprit Bumrah's 4/55 helped India defeat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston.

Jasprit Bumrah ended Bangladesh's innings with two yorkers. © AFP

India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday and became the second team after Australia to qualify for World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Riding on Rohit Sharma's hundred, India posted a huge total of 314/9 in their quota of 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, who finished with figures of 4/55. Bangladesh's hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase of the tournament also came to an end. Shakib Al Hasan tried to take the attack to India, but he was also done by a slower-one from Hardik Pandya.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman was the star with the ball. He bagged figures of 5/59 in his 10 overs to help Bangladesh control the damage at the back end of the Indian innings.

India will play Sri Lanka in their last league fixture on Saturday. On the other hand, Bangladesh will look to end their campaign with a win against Pakistan and spoil their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Highlights
  • India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday
  • India become the second team to qualify for the semi-finals
  • India will next face Sri Lanka on Saturday
