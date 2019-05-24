 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India And England Are Joint World Cup Favourites, Says Harbhajan Singh

Updated: 24 May 2019 09:39 IST
India open their campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.

Chasing their first World Cup crown, England have emerged as a formidable force. © AFP

India deserve to be ranked alongside hosts England as joint favourites to win the World Cup, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh insists. England are currently the top-ranked one-day international (ODI) side and are rated as the favourites to lift the trophy. Asked who he sees as favourites, Harbhajan said, "India, India and England I think." Expectations are high in India that Virat Kohli's team can bring home a third world title, emulating the famous first success in the tournament in England in 1983. Harbhajan, who has taken 417 Test wickets and 269 in ODIs, acknowledges that intense desire for success from the Indian public will bring its own pressures for Virat Kohli's squad. "It's changing. It's a lot better than it was. Still pressure will be there. Not just on Virat Kohli but the whole team," he said ahead of the tournament, which starts on May 30.

Chasing their first World Cup crown, England have emerged as a formidable force, while defending champions Australia are also highly regarded after winning four of the last five editions.

But India, second in the ICC one-day rankings, are the only team to have broken Australia's dominance over the last 20 years when Harbhajan and company took the silverware on home soil in 2011.

Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2016, has featured in three 50-over World Cups and two finals.

And the 38-year-old off-spinner is certain India's current crop have enough quality to match England and Australia.

India open their campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • India deserve to be ranked alongside hosts England as joint favourites
  • Australia are highly regarded after winning 4 of the last 5 editions
  • India open their campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton
