Pakistan, who are struggling to stay alive in the ongoing World Cup 2019, were handed a humiliating 89-run defeat by arch-rivals India on Sunday. Since the loss against India, Pakistan have been facing a lot of criticism and Kamran Akmal, the wicketkeeper batsman, has now urged the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan to initiate action against the cricket team for their poor show. In a rain-affected clash, Pakistan were chasing a target of 302 in 40 overs, where they fell short by 89 runs. Akmal criticised Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy and also requested the Prime Minister to take action against the whole team.

"I request Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) patron, to start ruthless accountability and all those, who inflicted huge damages on Pakistan cricket, must face the music. We are blessed with so many natural cricketers, who, if selected on merit, can strengthen Pakistan batting and bowling and can take Pakistan team to a much higher level," Akmal was quoted as saying by the reporters.

Pakistan are not known for chasing down targets and their last success against India in an ICC tournament came when they batted first in Champions Trophy final back in 2017. In the ongoing World Cup 2019, Pakistan's lone victory also came when they set runs on the board.

"Pakistan has not won any match in the World Cup, where they opted to chase. The only victory for the greens caps came against the tournament favourites England, when we batted first and posted massive 300 plus runs on the board, while against West Indies, we were badly exposed and flattened at meager 105. Our batting badly flopped and all the flaws were exposed by the opponents," Akmal added.

Earlier on Wednesday, PCB had announced that it will hold a "robust review" of the Pakistan team and its support staff after the World Cup and submit its recommendations to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and the Board of Governors.

In the much anticipated contest, India rode opener Rohit Sharma's fantastic 140-run knock to post a massive 336. Opener K.L. Rahul (57) and skipper Virat Kohli (77) also cracked half-centuries. In reply, Pakistan finished on 212 for six in 40 overs, losing by 89 runs (D/L method). The Sarfaraz-led Pakistan will next take on South African on June 23 at the Lord's.

