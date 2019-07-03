 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Imam-ul-Haq Vows No World Cup Let-Up From Pakistan Against Bangladesh

Updated: 03 July 2019 21:46 IST

A win for the tournament hosts England against New Zealand would all but end the 1992 champions' chances of reaching the last four

Imam-ul-Haq Vows No World Cup Let-Up From Pakistan Against Bangladesh
Imam-ul-Haq says Pakistan will go all out against Bangladesh © AFP

Imam-ul-Haq says Pakistan will go all out against Bangladesh on Friday even if they have no realistic chance of reaching the World Cup semi-finals. Victory for New Zealand against England on Wednesday would leave the door open for Pakistan to seal a place in the last four if they win their final group match. But a win for the tournament hosts would all but end the 1992 champions' chances of reaching the last four -- England would be out of reach on 12 points while New Zealand have a far-superior net run rate to Pakistan so would likely progress even if the two teams finished level on 11 points.

Imam said there was no despondency in the Pakistan camp despite the difficult situation.

"We are not thinking on the lines of not reaching semi-finals," said Imam. "Our plan is to play the semi-final with an all-out effort and at the end if that doesn't happen then we have to play positive cricket and end on a high."

Pakistan won just one of their first five World Cup matches but bounced back strongly with victories against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to give themselves a shot at reaching the semi-finals.

Imam said the 41-run defeat against defending champions Australia earlier in the competition was painful.

"I think the Australia defeat hurts me a lot. I was set and playing well. I should have won that match for Pakistan," said Imam.

"We lost four quick wickets and I think I should have won that game and we would have beaten a big team in the World Cup."

Imam, who scored his only fifty of the tournament in that match, said he was disappointed with his batting during the tournament.

"I think what expectations I had from myself I could not do like that," said Imam, who has so far scored 205 in seven innings. "I had starts but couldn't score big.

"I am very young so I have learned a lot in this World Cup. What mistakes I have committed, I have learned from them and I am sure that will help me," said the 23-year-old.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Imam-ul-Haq Imam-ul-Haq World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Imam-ul-Haq says Pakistan will go all out against Bangladesh on Friday
  • Imam said there was no despondency in the Pakistan camp
  • Pakistan won just one of their first five World Cup matches
Related Articles
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan Batsman To Watch
India-Pakistan Clash A "Huge Pressure Game", Feels Imam-Ul-Haq
India-Pakistan Clash A "Huge Pressure Game", Feels Imam-Ul-Haq
World Cup 2019: Pakistan
World Cup 2019: Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq relishes World Cup battle with Australia's Mitchell Starc
Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan Probable Playing XI, Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI
Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan Probable Playing XI, Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI
Pakistan
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq Escapes Serious Injury After Painful Blow
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.