England will miss the services of their opener Jason Roy when they take on Afghanistan, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table, at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. Jason Roy injured himself while fielding in the last match against West Indies and did not come out to bat. England skipper Eoin Morgan also left the field in the last game after injuring himself. Despite these injuries concerns, England still pose a big threat to struggling Afghanistan who have failed to impress so far in World Cup 2019 .

Both England and Afghanistan have played four matches so far in the tournament out of which the former have won three and are currently at fourth place in the points table while the latter are yet to open their account.

England bounced back strongly after losing to Pakistan and won their last two matches comprehensively against Bangladesh and West Indies by a margin of 106 runs and eight wickets respectively.

Afghanistan bowlers performed well in their second match against Sri Lanka, restricting them to a paltry total, but were let down by their batsmen who have failed to bat for full quota of 50 overs in any of their matches so far which has resulted in their side losing all their matches.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Timing: 3:00 pm IST