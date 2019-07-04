Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar met Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the India vs England World Cup 2019 league match at Edgbaston on Sunday. Tendulkar tweeted pictures with Pichai on Wednesday, with a caption, "Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?" to which Sundar Pichai came up with a smart reply, quoting MS Dhoni in his tweet. "As Mahi bhai would say, "Bahut Badhiya" Pleasure watching the game with you, brought back great memories, till next time," Sundar Pichai responded.

MS Dhoni's words, both in encouragement and as a rebuke, caught on stump microphones have quite a fan following. "Bahut Badhiya (very good)" is also one of the phrases that he uses regularly.

Tendulkar is currently in London as an expert analyst for the official broadcasters of the tournament, apart from other assignments.

India have qualified for the World Cup 2019 semi-finals and will play their last league stage match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

However, who they play in the semi-finals will depend on how the last set of league matches involving India and Australia, who will play South Africa, pan out.