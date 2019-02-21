 
Going For Wickets Best Way To Success, Says Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated: 21 February 2019 17:18 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to lead India's spin attack in the World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be one of the key bowlers for India at the World Cup. © AFP

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be spearheading India's spin attack at the upcoming World Cup 2019. The wrist spinners have been India's premier bowlers in the spin department since the ICC Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan in 2017. Bowling in tandem, the duo possesses a lot of variation between them. Riding on match-winning spells by Chahal and Yadav, India registered away series wins in ODIs in South Africa (5-1), Australia (2-1), and New Zealand (4-1) apart from putting up a strong performance at home.

Known for his guile and control, Chahal said he and Yadav enjoyed freedom from the team management to keep attacking at every stage of a game.

"Both Kuldeep and I are wicket-taking bowlers," the 28-year-old Chahal, who along with left-arm unorthodox spinner Yadav is set to spearhead India's spin challenge in World Cup, told the Hindustan Times daily.

"We possess a lot of variations between us. Even when we are going for runs, the mandate is that we have to go for wickets as that can dent the opposition.

"We have the freedom to go for wickets and always go for them. In the middle overs, if you keep chipping in with wickets you can cover even if you have gone for runs early on."

The wrist spinners appear to have addressed India's slow bowling worries in recent times but Chahal said spin all-rounder Kedar Jadhav could also play an important role.

"... someone like Kedar is important. He can give you the sixth bowler's option, can fill in overs if someone is going for runs and can also be given full quota if need arises," Chahal said.

"He has a different action and has a lot of variations. His deliveries stay low and are difficult to score of as the batsmen can't get underneath them."

(With Reuters inputs)

Highlights
  • Chahal and Kuldeep will be key spinners for India at the World Cup
  • Riding on their match-winning spells India registered away series wins
  • Bowling in tandem, the duo possesses a lot of variation between them
