World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Glenn Maxwell Turns Model For Australia's Retro World Cup 2019 Kit

Updated: 09 April 2019 13:26 IST

Australia will be wearing a retro kit at the 2019 World Cup.

The Australian cricket team will be wearing a retro uniform in the World Cup 2019 © Twitter

The Australian cricket team will be wearing a retro uniform in the World Cup 2019, quite similar to the green and gold kits they wore during the One-day International (ODI) series against India at home in January. Australia had worn uniforms which resembled the ones worn by Allan Border's side in 1986. Carrying on in that spirit, the World Cup 2019 kit was unveiled with star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell donning the role of a model. Australia's 2019 World Cup kit is primarily yellow, with a green collar, shoulders and sides on the shirt, while a thin green stripe runs down the sides of the pants.

-- Tweet --

Australia will embark on their World Cup defence next month with confidence riding high after completing an ODI sweep against Pakistan which came after a stunning comeback series win in India.

Australia had pretty much been written off after a torrid 15 months which saw them win just three of 18 one-day internationals.

However, Australia turned it all around when their backs were firmly against the wall. The Aaron Finch-led outfit were trailing 0-2 but won three matches in a row against Virat Kohli's team to clinch the five-match series 3-2, their first in India since 2009.

They then romped to a 5-0 rout of a depleted Pakistan who rested six top players for the series played in the United Arab Emirates, including regular captain Sarfraz Ahmed, ahead of the World Cup 2019 which begins on May 30.

Winners of 2015 World Cup at home, it went all south for Australia since last year's ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

The scandal resulted in former captain and vice-captain Steve Smith and David Warner being banned for a year, suspensions that expired recently.

However, with Finch returning to form in style, Usman Khawaja going great guns and the return of Steve Smith and David Warner suddenly makes the Australians a team to be feared.

Australia will begin their World Cup defence against Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.

