 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: "Cheeky" Glenn Maxwell Pokes Fun At Australia Coach Justin Langer Batting In Nets

Updated: 22 May 2019 13:43 IST

Australia coach Justin Langer was seen having a few hits in the team's net session in Southampton.

Watch: "Cheeky" Glenn Maxwell Pokes Fun At Australia Coach Justin Langer Batting In Nets
Justin Langer was seen batting in Australia's net session. © Twitter

The Australian team has been training hard in preparation for the 2019 World Cup beginning on May 30 in England and Wales. The Australian team was joined by Ricky Ponting, the three-time World Cup winner, in Southampton on Monday and that seems to have given some time to coach Justin Langer to test his batting abilities in the nets. In a video posted by cricket.com.au's Twitter handle, Langer was seen hitting the nets, playing some of his signature pull shots albeit without gloves and pads. In an interview in the same video, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had his say on Justin Langer's batting session.

"I have just looked over, he just gets boredom batting every now and then. He just wants to have a hit. Does his little head tilt. No pads, but he was still poking around. He couldn't hit out of the inner circle," joked Glenn Maxwell.

Have a look at the full video:

Australia go into World Cup 2019 as the tournament's most successful team. In the 11 World Cups played, Australia have won the title five times and were the losing finalists on two other occasions.

On paper it makes them among the favourites, and they head into their opening match against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1 on a run of eight straight ODI wins, against India and Pakistan.

Australia will also have the help of batting legend Ricky Ponting, who had joined Australia's coaching staff as an assistant coach for the World Cup 2019 in February.

The former Australia captain joined the team's training session in Southampton on Monday, keeping a close eye on the players along with coach Justin Langer and other members of the coaching staff.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Justin Langer Glenn James Maxwell Glenn Maxwell World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Justin Langer seen batting in Australia's net session
  • Glenn Maxwell hilariously trolled his coach Justin Langer
  • Australia will begin their World Cup defence vs Afghanistan on June 1
Related Articles
"Cheats": England
"Cheats": England's Barmy Army Trolls David Warner Ahead Of World Cup 2019
Aaron Finch Is The Most Destructive Batsman In The World, Says Justin Langer
Aaron Finch Is The Most Destructive Batsman In The World, Says Justin Langer
Ricky Ponting Appointed Australia Assistant Coach For World Cup
Ricky Ponting Appointed Australia Assistant Coach For World Cup
"When You Are At Top, Things Are On Way Down": Justin Langer Warns India Against Complacency
"When You Are At Top, Things Are On Way Down": Justin Langer Warns India Against Complacency
"Team Aren
"Team Aren't Playing Well": Ricky Ponting Extends Support To Australian Coach Justin Langer During Tough Time
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Assembly Election 2019: Naveen Patnaik Raring For Record Fifth Term Amid Rumours, Attacks

Assembly Election 2019: Naveen Patnaik Raring For Record Fifth Term Amid Rumours, Attacks

Election 2019 - "Don't Be Afraid": Rahul Gandhi's Message To Party On "Fake Exit Polls"

Election 2019 - "Don't Be Afraid": Rahul Gandhi's Message To Party On "Fake Exit Polls"

Elections 2019: Opposition Demand On VVPATs Rejected By Election Body Day Before Counting

Elections 2019: Opposition Demand On VVPATs Rejected By Election Body Day Before Counting

"Political Funeral" Of Anti-BJP Front On May 23: UP Deputy Chief Minister

"Political Funeral" Of Anti-BJP Front On May 23: UP Deputy Chief Minister

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.