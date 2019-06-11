 
Faf du Plessis Opens Up On AB de Villiers' Phone Call Which Started Comeback Talks

Updated: 11 June 2019 10:54 IST
AB de Villiers offered his international return with a phone call to Faf du Plessis during IPL 2019

Faf du Plessis Opens Up On AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers' international retirement came as a shock to the cricket fraternity © AFP

AB de Villiers' international retirement came as a shock to the cricket fraternity and so did his plans to reverse the decision. AB de Villiers' last-ditch offer to return to the international set-up for the World Cup 2019 came in too late and was thus declined by Cricket South Africa and skipper Faf du Plessis, who is also a good friend of the former star. The South African captain says he received a call from his former teammate, requesting his international comeback during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 but by then the selectors had already finalised the squad for the World Cup 2019.

"It was just a conversation, a phone call the night before the team got announced," du Plessis was quoted as saying by cricketworldcup.com. "It was just a 'this is what I'm feeling' (phone call).

"I said to him, 'I think it is too late but I will check in with the coach and the selectors the next morning.' When I spoke to the coach and the selectors, they all agreed that it was way, way too late to change the team on 99.99," he added.

South Africa have lost three matches on the trot in absence of de Villiers in the World Cup 2019 before getting their first point from an abandoned match against the West Indies.

De Villiers had announced his retirement from all forms on international cricket in May, 2018 but continued to ply his trade for different franchises in the Twenty20 (T20) leagues all around the world.

He was in fluent touch for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2019, scoring over 440 runs at an average of 44.20. He also notched up five half-centuries in his franchise's dismal run during the season.

