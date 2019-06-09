 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Jason Roy Finds "Unusual Way To Celebrate 100" Against Bangladesh

Updated: 09 June 2019 11:15 IST

Jason Roy and umpire Joel Wilson were not hurt during the incident.

Watch: Jason Roy Finds "Unusual Way To Celebrate 100" Against Bangladesh
Jason Roy bludgeoned his way to 153 runs against Bangladesh. © AFP

Jason Roy bludgeoned his way to 153 runs as England defeated Bangladesh by a massive 106 runs in the World Cup 2019 match at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday. While it was a happy outing for Jason Roy, he also gave a moment to laugh to his English teammates from the stands by cluelessly taking out umpire Joel Wilson while running towards the non-strikers end to complete his ninth century. Jason Roy then made sure the collision has done no serious damage to the umpire as his teammates, who were anticipating his century celebration, broke out into laughter.

Watch the entire incident here:

The Surrey batsman faced 121 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes as he fell just short of Andrew Strauss's England World Cup record of 158 against India in Bangalore in 2011.

Roy after the match-winning performance said he was happy with his and fellow batsman Jonny Bairstow's knocks. He also believes England batting-line up are capable of raking up big scores in any match.

"It was great to get out there and put in a big performance. Just the way Jonny and myself batted, we built the innings well, weren't quite sure how the pitch will behave," Roy said.

"With that batting line-up, no matter what we get off the first 10 overs, batting the whole 50, we're gonna get a big score," he added.

The round-robin group stage sees Bangladesh next play Sri Lanka at Bristol on Tuesday, with England facing the West Indies at the Oval on Friday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Jason Jonathan Roy Jason Roy Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jason Roy and umpire Joel Wilson were not hurt during the incident
  • Jason Roy bludgeoned his way to 153 runs against Bangladesh
  • Roy then made sure the collision has done no serious damage to the umpire
Related Articles
Jofra Archer, Jason Roy Fined For Breaching Code of Conduct
Jofra Archer, Jason Roy Fined For Breaching Code of Conduct
Jason Roy Completes England Warm-Up Rout Of Afghanistan
Jason Roy Completes England Warm-Up Rout Of Afghanistan
Sleepless England Batsman Scores Century After Daughter
Sleepless England Batsman Scores Century After Daughter's Hospitalisation
England Post Record Chase To Beat Windies In Series Opener
England Post Record Chase To Beat Windies In Series Opener
England Register Easy Win Over Sri Lanka In One-Off T20I
England Register Easy Win Over Sri Lanka In One-Off T20I
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.